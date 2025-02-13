3 easy Indian recipes that will only take you 15 minutes

“For many years, I have followed the traditional way of cooking Indian food, but I have continually created different flavour combinations and experimented with cooking methods. These have been designed to make Indian food more accessible and less time-consuming, without taking away the delicious aromas and flavours from our cuisine,” writes Anjula Devi in her new book, 15-Minute Indian.

The trick to only needing one pot, and not a lot of time, is to cut ingredients small and cook on the hob with a lid.

Beetroot with Indian five spice

Preparation time: 4 minutes

Cooking time: 8 minutes

(Tom Regester)

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

500g shop-bought cooked beetroot

1 hot birds’ eye chilli

Large handful of fresh mint, plus extra to garnish

2tbsp coconut oil

½tsp fenugreek seeds

½tsp brown mustard seeds

½tsp cumin seeds

½tsp nigella seeds

1tsp fennel seeds

1tsp garlic paste

2tsp ginger paste

½tsp ground turmeric

Chilli powder, to taste

2tsp jaggery (or soft brown sugar)

1tbsp coconut cream

Fine sea salt, to taste

Juice of 1 small lime

Method:

1 Dice the beetroot.

2. Pierce several holes in the birds’ eye chilli, using a cocktail stick (toothpick).

3. Pick the fresh mint leaves from the stems and set aside.

4. Place a wok on a medium heat, then add the following ingredients in this order: coconut oil, fenugreek seeds, brown mustard seeds, cumin seeds, nigella seeds, fennel seeds, garlic paste, ginger paste, birds’ eye chilli, beetroot, turmeric, chilli powder, jaggery, coconut cream and salt to taste. Stir-fry for eight minutes, tossing occasionally.

5. Switch off the heat, then add the fresh mint and lime juice. Stir well, then place a lid on the wok and allow to sit for two minutes. Scatter over some more fresh mint leaves and enjoy.

Eggy masala bread

Preparation time: 2 minutes

Cooking time: 8 minutes

(Tom Regester)

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

2tbsp whole milk

1tbsp tomato paste

2tsp ginger paste

1tsp white wine vinegar

2tsp chilli oil

1tsp ground cumin

1tsp ground coriander

Fine sea salt, to taste

8 eggs

Oil or ghee, for frying

8 slices of brown bread

To serve:

Roasted cherry tomatoes, roughly chopped fresh coriander

Method:

1. Add the following ingredients to a mixing bowl: milk, tomato paste, ginger paste, vinegar, chilli oil, ground cumin and coriander, and salt to taste. Mix everything together well.

2. Crack the eggs into the bowl and whisk thoroughly.

3. Preheat a large frying pan on a low heat, then brush the pan with a little oil or ghee.

4. Dip two pieces of bread into the bowl and soak them in the egg mixture, then place them both in the pan.

5. Fry for one minute, then flip over and fry for a further one minute until the bread is golden brown all over.

6. Repeat to soak and cook the remaining bread slices and enjoy!

Hariyali monkfish

Preparation time: 3 minutes

Cooking time: 7 minutes

(Tom Regester)

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

6 monkfish fillets

1tbsp coconut oil

For the marinade:

1tsp ginger paste

1tsp garlic paste

1tsp honey

1tbsp coconut oil

Handful of fresh coriander

Handful of fresh basil

Handful of fresh dill

Handful of fresh flat-leaf parsley

2tsp garlic paste

1tsp cumin seeds

2tsp coriander seeds

1tsp fennel seeds

1 green chilli, or to taste

Juice of 1 small lime

Fine sea salt, to taste

Method:

1. Cut the fish into bite-sized chunks and place on absorbent kitchen paper.

2. Put all the marinade ingredients into a blender and blitz until smooth and creamy.

3. Pour the marinade over the monkfish and mix well.

4. Place a wok on a high heat until smoking hot, then reduce the heat to medium and add the coconut oil.

5. Now add the marinated fish and stir-fry for five to seven minutes, or until the fish is cooked through, tossing occasionally.

6. Switch off the heat, garnish with fresh coriander and dill and enjoy.

(TBC)

15 Minute Indian by Anjula Devi is published in hardback by Carnival, priced £22. Photography by Tom Regester. Available now