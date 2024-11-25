First drive: Volvo aims to sharpen the XC90 experience with updates

What is it?

It’s hard to fathom that the XC90 has been around since 2002 and was the Swedish firm’s first SUV.Skip just over two decades, and this big, friendly Volvo is only in its second generation—its current iteration was introduced in 2015.

But, with the recent introduction of the electric seven-seat Volvo EX90, does this conventional XC90 still have a place in the market? We find out what some subtle changes have done to improve this Swedish SUV.

What’s new?

On the face of it, the XC90 doesn’t look much different the older car. However, under closer inspection, you’ll notice the new front grille alongside the redesigned slimmer headlights while at the back, there are darker taillights and a refreshed lower bumper. But apart from these minor cosmetics tweaks, the recipe remains the same.The interior features new seat upholstery made from recyclable materials and the centre console has had a redesign to make it more practical and intuitive to use. There is a new 11.2-inch infotainment screen that includes Google Built-in and Google Assistant, too.

What’s under the bonnet?

Volvo has ditched its diesels in favour of cleaner hybrid and electric powertrains across its line-up and the XC90 follows suit.There are two engines to choose from. The entry-level badged ‘B5’ has a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol with 48V mild-hybrid technology. It produces a total of 253bhp and 360Nm of torque while 0-60mph takes 7.5 seconds and it has a top speed of 120mph, too.

We’re driving the more powerful ‘T8’ plug-in hybrid that comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that is mated to an 18.8kWh battery pack that can deliver a claimed 44.1 miles on electric power alone. In terms of power, it produces a total of 461bhp and a hefty 709Nm of torque. Acceleration-wise, 0-60mph is dealt with in 5.1 seconds and will carry onwards to 112mph.

All cars come with an automatic gearbox as standard and all-wheel-drive for that extra grip in the winter months.

What’s it like to drive?

The XC90 has always been an effortless comfortable and refined car which thankfully remains the same in this latest version. At speeds and on the motorway, the extra sound deadening has made driving this big Volvo quiet and very relaxing. Our test car was running on winter tyres and the larger 22-inch alloy wheels, but road noise wasn’t inflicted and the ride comfort was sumptuous, with only the very rutted bits of road agitating the car at all.

Visibility is excellent due to the large glass areas and rear quarter windows, and the standard rear-view camera is also clear, making manoeuvring in tight spots a lot easier.

The whole car, however, feels rather top-heavy with a lot of lean present when cornering. Meanwhile, the standard automatic gearbox is dimwitted and hesitant to decide what gear it wants to be in.

But, aside from these quibbles, the XC90 provides a comfortable, refined and effortless driving experience which is just what is required in this SUV segment.

How does it look?

Volvo updates its cars yearly with subtle changes rather than giving us new models every five years or so. The XC90 has hardly changed over its lifetime, and that’s no bad thing. The facelift gives the front end a cleaner look and the side profile still maintains its tall slab-sided stance.At the back, the rear retains its high-positioned taillights and the rear bumper has been redesigned – but apart from that, the XC90 still looks distinctively like an XC90.

What’s it like inside?

The materials used throughout the XC90 have a plush and high-quality feel and everything is well screwed together. Storage is good with large door bins and a decent glove box and the centre console has a good array of cubby holes and cup holders.

The second row is vast with a completely flat floor and a plethora of head, leg and knee room – even with the panoramic glass sunroof. The second-row seats also individually slide for more legroom or increase the already massive boot space.

The third row is less impressive with it only really being suitable for children or short journeys for average-sized adults. The materials used in the back also don’t feel as nice as up front, but at least passengers still get cup holders and storage areas back there.

Boot space varies depending on whether you go for the mild-hybrid or PHEV. The former comes with 302 litres with all seven seats up, or 680 litres with the third row folded and 1,856 litres with all the seats pushed down. The latter sadly has slightly less room due to its battery pack with 262 litres with seven seats, 640 litres in five-seater guise and 1,816 litres in two-seater format. But nevertheless, the space is vast with the XC90 being one of the best cars in its class for this category.

What’s the spec like?

There are three levels of trim available with the XC90 and all models come lavishly equipped, with the range starting with the Core model at £63,790, the Plus at £68,790 and the flagship Ultra starting at £75,290.

All cars come with the new 11.2-inch infotainment screen, a heated steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay, auto-folding door mirrors and a rear-view camera.

We’re driving the top-of-the-line Ultra which boasts a 1,400W 19 speaker Bowers and Wilkins premium audio system, massaging front seats, rear sun blinds and soft Nappa leather interior.

Verdict

The XC90 is never going to be seen as a sports car or a fun weekend toy. Instead, it has built up a reputation of being a comfortable, spacious and classless seven-seat SUV that still needs to be taken seriously even after a long production cycle. It may not be the most engaging car to drive in this segment, but it still offers a comfortable and relaxing experience behind the wheel.

This facelift has improved its looks, on-board technology and refinement. It’s competitively priced and is a great alternative for those who might want an EX90, but don’t want to go down the EV route just yet.