First drive: The Skywell BE11 arrives as China’s latest EV offering

What is it?

(Skywell)

You may have never heard of Skywell before and that’s because it has never sold a vehicle here in Europe – until now.

The firm began in 2000 and was called ‘Skywell New Energy’. It quickly became one of China’s leading bus manufacturers and in 2011 became part of the Skyworth group – which is one of the world’s largest consumer electronics companies.

The BE11 was the first self-developed car by the brand when it launched in China back in 2020 – though it was initially called the ET5.

What’s new?

(Skywell)

Chinese-made electric SUVs might be a more common sight on our roads than they once were, but, the BE11 is the trailblazer of the Skywell brand here in the UK and Europe for that matter.

Since Skywell released the ET5 in China four years ago, the company has expanded to 12 production facilities across China and will be exporting to 100 countries worldwide.

It will be competing in a fiercely competitive market and will go up against cars like the Skoda Enyaq, KGM Torres EVX and the Nissan Ariya.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Skywell)

The BE11 comes with a choice of two battery packs. There is the Standard range, which utilises a 72kWh unit and electric motor that generates a total of 201bhp and 320Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0-60mph in 9.4 seconds and the car runs out of puff at 93mph.

Skywelll claims that this version has a combined electric range of up to 248 miles on a single charge and 304 miles in the city. Meanwhile, 80kW DC rapid charging is compatible with a 20 to 70 per cent top-up completed in 36 minutes.

We’re driving the Long range variant, which comes fitted with a larger 86kWh battery pack and electric motor that has the same power and performance figures as that initial version, but its range increases to a claimed 304 miles combined and up to 401 miles in the city. Just like the smaller battery, the Long range can be charged up via a DC rapid charger that takes a 20 to 70 per cent charge in 45 minutes.

What’s it like to drive?

Unfortunately, the BE11 driving experience isn’t a match with its rivals from Europe and Japan.

Behind the wheel, the car feels out of its depth on the open road with the steering having an artificially light feel and even with different driving modes don’t change it. The ride, meanwhile, is very bouncy and unsettled over even the smoothest roads and around the bends, the car has a lot of body roll while the budget tyres don’t produce much grip.

I’ve been driving the new Skywell BE11! It’s an intriguing car, I must say. pic.twitter.com/vQ5W6sXXN6 — Cameron Richards (@CamRichards13) November 22, 2024

The brake pedal feels rather spongy and doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence at higher speeds. Finally, there is a lot of wind noise and tyre road, making the car feel rather unrefined on the road.

On the flip side, the car does have excellent visibility, making it a lot easier to manoeuvre in town and when reversing. This is thanks to the rear-quarter windows and large glass area, which on a car of this class is great. Plus, the acceleration is smooth.

Overall, the BE11 is lacking behind its rivals with the driving characteristics unpolished and needing a lot of work.

How does it look?

(Skywell)

The design of this Skywell is inoffensive in the way that it doesn’t look revolutionary, but it doesn’t come across as ugly, either.

The front features the firm’s ‘Razor’ headlights with LED daytime running lights and chrome lower front bumper. The side profile features black plastic cladding and chrome trim to liven the design up a little bit and all cars come with satin silver roof bars.

At the back, the car incorporates a full-width rear light bar with the firm-specific lettering integrated into the glass, and there are portrait-orientated fog lights.

What’s it like inside?

(Skywell)

The interior design of the Skywell is relatively simple and feels plush in most areas. It’s nice to see physical buttons for the front and rear de-mist, but it would be even better to see physical controls for the climate control.

The standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen is slick and easy to navigate, and there is wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In terms of storage, the glove box is of an average size, but you do get a split centre armrest that features a rather deep storage area.

Where the BE11 really stands out is in the back. The room for passengers in the second row is excellent with acres of head, leg and knee room and even with the panoramic glass roof, there was no compromise with space.

Boot capacity is also generous with a total of 467 litres with all the seats in place, and that extends to 1,141 litres with the rear bench folded down – and they do go completely flat, too.

What’s the spec like?

(Skywell)

Since the BE11 is the firm’s first model to be introduced in Europe and the UK, Skywell has kept it simple by offering just one trim level.

Prices start at £36,995 for the standard range car and increase to £39,995 for the Long range model that we’re driving.

All cars come very well equipped and feature 19-inch alloy wheels, a powered tailgate, rear privacy glass, a 12.8-inch infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable front seats and Metz premium audio system. However, it’s a concern that the BE11 doesn’t feature some vital safety features such as lane-keep assist, traffic sign recognition or even adaptive cruise control.

But, all cars come with the brand’s seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty and an eight-year or 155,000-mile battery warranty.

Verdict

As a first attempt from Skywell, the BE11 needs a lot of work to put it in line with its rivals. The driving experience is rather flawed and it feels unsettled and unrefined at speed.

Sure, it comes with a decent electric driving range and it undercuts its competitors on price, as well as offering decent space for passengers and their luggage. But there are better SUVs in this category that offer a sharper drive and feel a lot more sophisticated while offering a range that matches – or even betters – that offered by this BE11.