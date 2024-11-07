First Drive: The new Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance provides a fresh take on a motoring icon

What is it?

A new turbocharged four-cylinder is under the bonnet (Mercedes-Benz AG Communications /Mercedes-Benz AG)

The Mercedes-AMG C63 has always been seen as a powerhouse in the performance car segment. Having been V8 powered for much of its life, the C63 is Mercedes’ own muscle car, taking a traditional approach of ‘big engine up front and rear-wheel-drive’ that brought it fans the world over.

But for this latest generation of C63, things are changing in a big way. Gone is the big V8 engine, instead replaced with one of the most powerful petrol-hybrid setups around. It’s also four-wheel-drive, to make the overall change even more noticeable. We’ve been out to see what it’s like.

What’s new?

Both saloon and estate versions are available (Mercedes-Benz AG - Global Commun/Mercedes-Benz AG)

Pretty much everything has changed with this latest generation of C63. As we’ve mentioned, the engine setup is brand new and the car’s overall name has been tweaked, too, switching to the C63 S E Performance, with that second half reflecting the car’s electrified nature. For the first time, the C63 is launching simultaneously as a saloon and estate – Mercedes would usually space them out a little – so there are options for the car’s look and feel.

It’s a little bit longer than the standard C-Class, too – 83mm longer, in fact – while a 76mm growth spurt in width allows the C63 to look a little more hunkered-down to the road.

What’s under the bonnet?

The AMG logo is now present on the nose of the C63 (Mercedes-Benz AG Communications /Mercedes-Benz AG)

The bulk of the changes are underneath the C63’s vented bonnet. Gone is the near-legendary 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 of its predecessor, replaced instead by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine combined with an electric motor and a compact battery. The end result is an impressive 670bhp and 1,020Nm of torque, quite a bit more than the 503bhp you would’ve found in the older C63 S.

That battery really is more about boosting performance than unlocking any massive electric-only range – the C63 can only manage around eight miles of battery-only driving on a full charge – but does mean that it’ll go from 0-60mph in just 3.4 seconds and onwards to 174mph in the saloon or 168mph in the estate. Mercedes says that you should still get just over 38mpg, mind you – considerably better than the old V8.

What’s it like to drive?

The C63 has always been a core part of the AMG line-up (Mercedes-Benz AG Communications /Mercedes-Benz AG)

It’s a difficult car to wrap your head around, this C63. You’re quite aware that in Estate form this car weighs just over 2.1 tonnes, so you prepare for a driving experience overwhelmed by weight. But with the four-wheel-drive system, this AMG feels far lighter than you might expect while the front-end sharpness is impressive. Turn into a corner and the C63 holds on flat and calm, while the ferocity lingering under your right foot means that you’re never far away from some serious acceleration.

Does it have as much character as the old car? No. The burble of the old V8 was something to be remembered fondly and while its place might have been taken by an engine with less ‘soul’ than before, you can’t fault the effectiveness with which it gets this car down the road. This is a very fast car indeed – but one which feels more hot hatch in spirit than brawny muscle car.

How does it look?

The C63 feels composed at greater speeds (Mercedes-Benz AG Communications /Mercedes-Benz AG)

The C63 certainly isn’t lacking in presence when it comes to its look. In Estate guise – as our test car is – the C63 looks controlled and, well, pretty mean overall. A big bonnet scoop, side inlets and a more aggressive grille ensure that this new C63 lives up to the design of its predecessor.

As mentioned, you can get it in saloon and Estate layouts to begin with, but Mercedes hasn’t yet announced whether coupe or convertible versions will follow as they did with previous incarnations of the C63.

What’s it like inside?

The interior of the C63 gets lots of the latest technology (Mercedes-Benz AG - Global Commun/Mercedes-Benz AG)

You’ve got the same basic cabin architecture inside the C63 as you would in a standard C-Class, albeit with a range of go-faster touches. The steering wheel, for instance, is equipped with a variety of shortcut dials which allow you to quickly tweak various settings of the car – such as the driving mode or exhaust loudness – on the fly. They operate well and help to make switching the car’s character a breeze.

Space in the rear of this Estate model isn’t too bad, but the fitment of the batteries has had a severe impact on boot space. At 324 litres it’s way behind what you’d expect from a ‘normal’ estate car and puts it more in league with a hatchback in terms of spaciousness. It’s significantly less than the 455 litres you’d get from a regular C-Class Estate, too, and this does dent the C63’s overall usability quite a bit.

What’s the spec like?

Quick-fire buttons on the steering wheel helps to switch between modes (Mercedes-Benz AG - Global Commun/Mercedes-Benz AG)

Prices for the C63 S E Performance start from £97,530 and, naturally, much of that high cost is coming through this car’s extensive technology levels and upgraded performance over a regular C-Class. However, there’s still more than enough equipment on board to keep drivers happy, with a large central widescreen display giving you easy access to media and navigation figures.

There’s plenty of microfibre and nappa leather used throughout, too, while the performance front seats provide exceptional support and give the interior of the car a healthy dose of sporty style, too. As with most current Mercedes models, the C63 is equipped with a near-dazzling array of interior lighting, giving the car a near-nightclub-like effect during the night.

Verdict

The C63 is a curious car. It might have lost some of the character of the car which came before it, but it’s effective and effortlessly fast. Driven moderately it’ll deliver better efficiency than its predecessor – though that has never been the primary focus of this model – but its lack of boot space is a real pain, particularly for an estate car.

It’s almost as if Mercedes should’ve created a new name for this car. Giving it the ‘C63’ brand evokes memories of V8-powered burble and without that – regardless of how potent this car is – you’re always left feeling like something is missing.