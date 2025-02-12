First Drive: The Mercedes G500 remains a giant of the roads

What is it?

All cars get three locking differentials (Justin Leighton/Justin Leighton)

The G-Class has evolved into one of the most recognisable Mercedes vehicles. The classically boxy ‘G-Wagen’ has been the star of numerous films and music videos while at the same time, its upright windscreen can usually be seen guarding the privacy of the numerous celebrities who choose to get behind the wheel of one.

But while it may be a design icon, does the G-Class still stack up as a proper SUV in 2025? We’ve been testing it out in updated form to see what this big off-roader offers.

What’s new?

The ride height can be adjusted inside the car (Justin Leighton/Justin Leighton)

In G500 specification, the G-Class carves a somewhat subtler route along the road. Of course, its square proportions and tall, boxy appearance mean that it’s still hard to miss, but you’ll find no side-exit exhausts nor uber-large alloy wheels on this particular model. It helps to give the G-Class more of an old-school off-roader look, rather than an urbanised truck.

Alongside the diesel-powered G450d, this G500 actually acts as the entry point to the G-Class range, though its £146,095 starting price is hardly budget-focused. Our test car, after a variety of options had been added, came in at £147,585 – so it still represents a significant outlay.

What’s under the bonnet?

The G500 uses a straight-six engine (Justin Leighton/Justin Leighton)

Previously, you would have been likely to find a V8 engine powering petrol versions of the G-Class and while that remains the case for top-of-the-range AMG models, it’s not the same for the G500. No, instead, this car gets a 3.0-litre straight-six turbocharged engine, similar to the one found in the latest CLE. Lighter and ever-so-slightly more efficient than the older V8, this new powertrain develops 443bhp and 560Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Despite weighing over 2.6 tonnes, the G500 will still manage 0-60mph in 5.1 seconds and will head onwards to a top speed of 130mph. Though it is more efficient than an older V8-powered version, the G500’s economy still isn’t the best at 25mpg and this will head south quickly if you’re a little more enthusiastic with the throttle.

What’s it like to drive?

There’s plenty of off-road tech to rely on (Justin Leighton/Justin Leighton)

Climb into the G-Class and right away you’re met by a commanding view of the road ahead. You look over the big, square bonnet and immediately there’s a sense of confidence in the whole driving experience. The straight-six engine starts up with a pleasant grumble – though it’s hardly antisocial – and thanks to the pleasant steering, the G-Class remains an easy car to drive. Far from the rather vague steering of its predecessor, this latest G-Class gets a more modern setup.

What about that engine? Well, it brings a level of accessible performance which perfectly suits the character of the G-Class. There’s more than enough power to get up to speed in good time and, quite often, the G500 feels far quicker than it really needs to be. At greater speeds, there’s a small amount of wind noise generated by the upright windscreen and sturdy pillars, but it’s not too disruptive.

How does it look?

The boxy indicators are a G-Class trademark (Justin Leighton/Justin Leighton)

There are few cars with quite as much presence as the G-Class. Naturally, key rivals include the likes of the Land Rover Defender and Ineos Grenadier – and both get a retro-inspired aesthetic – but the Mercedes feels like the one which comes closest to its more agricultural predecessors in terms of design.

AMG Line vehicles like our test car do get a range of sportier touches, including a range of chromed components such as the front grille, bumper inserts and rear loading sill. The sportiest AMG models get an altogether more aggressive look, but we’re quite fond of the subdued design of this G500 version.

What’s it like inside?

The interior blends technology with upmarket materials (Justin Leighton/Justin Leighton)

There’s a great blend of the old and new inside the G-Class. The doors still require a proper slam to close them properly – just like the original – and the locking mechanism sounds a lot like a rifle bolt closing. But then you’ve got comfortably trimmed seats with lots of adjustment and a decent variety of pockets and cubbies to keep things stowed away.

There’s a good level of space in the rear, too, with the boxy dimensions of this SUV ensuring that all those inside get plenty of headroom. Unlike the Defender, the G-Class isn’t available with seven seats – you’d need to opt for the larger Mercedes GLS if that’s a requirement. However, the 640-litre boot is more than spacious enough and can be expanded to 2,010 litres by folding down the rear seats. The boot is square and nicely proportioned, though the sill is relatively high so loading heavier items inside can be a challenge.

What’s the spec like?

The touchpad makes controlling the infotainment system easier (Justin Leighton/Justin Leighton)

As we’ve mentioned, the G-Class carries a hefty price tag but you do get a good standard of equipment included as part of that. Clever off-road tech including three selectable differential locks and a low-range gearbox ensure that the G-Wagen can still deliver when things get slippery, while active suspension allows you to change the ride height of the car depending on the driving situation.

You also get the full Mercedes MBUX infotainment system which is swift, responsive and easy to navigate. Connecting your smartphone is a breeze, but this main display is also backed up with a good number of physical controls which make changing and tweaking settings on the move much easier than having to interact with the screen alone.

Verdict

The G-Class brings a great combination of old- and new-school features. It has all of the character that you’d associate with the original, but its refined on-road manners and handily intuitive technology make this a far easier car to live with on a day-to-day basis than you might expect.

Some may be disheartened by the non-V8 engine under the bonnet of this G500 but, given its ready performance and more understated character, it could well be the pick of the G-Class bunch.