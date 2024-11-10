First Drive: Kia’s EV3 is a polished addition to the electric car segment

What is it?

The electric vehicle world is a busy one at the moment. As more manufacturers push towards an electrified future, we’re seeing an even greater number of battery-powered models arriving on the market. Kia has been one of the frontrunners in this area, having got in on the action quite early with a variety of EVs that beat many key rivals to the punch.

But this car – the new EV3 – arrives with a lot of competition in its midst. The likes of the Volvo EX30 and Volkswagen ID.3 lie in its path, while newcomers like the upcoming Skoda Elroq have their sights set on this Hyundai. But with this brand having a lot of learnings in this area, can the EV3 deliver? We’ve been driving it to find out.

What’s new?

The EV3 is the newest and most compact addition to Kia’s range of electric vehicles. It sits underneath the larger EV6 and EV9 models, bringing a more compact bodystyle which should, in theory, be easier to live with on a day-to-day basis that its larger stablemates.

But importantly, Kia has equipped the EV3 with much of the same technology that you’d get on its bigger brothers. Features such as heated seats, a widescreen infotainment setup and lots of eco-friendly materials come equipped as standard, while its 460-litre boot resoundingly trumps those that you’ll find in many of the EV3’s key rivals. There’s a handy ‘frunk’ up in the nose of the car for storing charging cables, too.

What’s under the bonnet?

You’ll be able to get the EV3 in two different battery specifications. The first, in standard cars, incorporates a 58.3kWh battery which brings a total range of up to 270 miles between charge-ups. Switch to the larger 81.4kWh battery version and you’ll unlock a longer 372-mile range, which is more than you’ll find on many more expensive offerings. You’ll pay from £32,995 and £35,995 respectively, so there isn’t too much additional cost for the longer-range version.

Performance-wise, a 201bhp electric motor on both versions means a 0-60mph time of just under eight seconds for either model. There’s also the option for full one-pedal driving on the EV3 – whereby the car automatically starts to slow down when you lift off the accelerator – which can be useful for when driving around town or in stop-start traffic.

What’s it like to drive?

It’s the refinement of the EV3 which is noticeable above all other characteristics. It’s comfortable and well-damped over lumps and bumps, transforming this relatively compact car into one which feels more grown-up than you might expect. It’s quiet, too, even at motorway speeds and this helps to give the EV3 a well-rounded character.

On the back of some interesting SMMT figures today I’ve been out driving the new Kia EV3 this week. Lots to like; decent range, plenty of kit inside and a bigger boot than most rivals. pic.twitter.com/hhEIqRqzQK — Jack Evans (@jackrober) November 5, 2024

Visibility is generally good – aside from the rather chunky rear pillars blocking your over-the-shoulder view – and it’s nice that you’ve got a ‘proper’ rear wiper since so many alternatives do without one. The steering isn’t the most feel-packed, but it’s certainly accurate enough to allow you to place the car just where you want it. But it really is that refinement and comfort-focused suspension which shines through in the EV3 driving experience.

How does it look?

There’s a some solid trickle-down styling going on with the EV3 as it’s a car which bears a close resemblance to other cars within the Kia EV range. That’s to be expected, of course, but at least the EV3 has a number of touches to help differentiate it from the rest of the line-up. There is a variety of eco-friendly materials used across the exterior, too, while active aerodynamic flaps at the front of the car help the EV3 to cut through the air more effectively.

A trio of specifications allow you to tweak the look of the EV3, too, with GT-Line versions standing out through their standard-fit 19-inch alloy wheels and privacy glass. There’s a cool ‘pistachio’ shade to pick as well, which does add a quirky edge to the EV3’s aesthetic.

What’s it like inside?

You’ve got a good mix of pleasant materials and usefully ergonomic features inside the EV3. There’s a clever slide-out table which comes from the central armrest and provides a useful spot for a laptop or lunch when you’re stopped. Plenty of physical buttons help make the EV3 more intuative, too, while good adjustability allows all passengers to get comfy.

Rear-seat space isn’t half bad, either. Headroom might be a little tight for taller adults, but for most people it’ll suit just fine while leg and foot room is good as well. You’ll find handy USB-C charging points integrated into the backs of the front seats, too, ensuring that there are plenty of top-up options for those sitting in the rear of the car.

What’s the spec like?

Kia has always aimed to bring good levels of standard equipment in its new cars and the EV3 is no different. The level of included equipment is impressive, in fact, with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and front and rear parking sensors all coming on entry-level models. There’s a 12.3-inch driver display – and a main infotainment screen of the same size – all included from the off, too, and they are both easy to operate with a series of handy physical shortcut buttons making them easier to navigate.

In fact, we’d be leaning towards sticking with the entry-level ‘Air’ version and spending extra on the larger battery. The standard car is more than well-equipped enough and gets all of the features you really need.

Verdict

The Kia EV3 is a very easy car to recommend. It’s more spacious than rivals and offers an impressive amount of range, while its standard equipment list is comprehensive enough to make straying to more costly specifications less important than on other cars.

We’ve already seen Kia’s EV6 and EV9 models doing well in their respective size classes and going off this initial drive, it seems that the EV3 should experience the same kind of success.