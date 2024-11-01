First Drive: Hyundai’s Inster delivers a premium experience in a compact package

What is it?

The rear lights of the Inster are distinctive (Matt Vosper Photography Ltd)

Hyundai has one of the widest line-up of electric vehicles around. The South Korean brand was one of the frontrunners in the battery-powered game and, because of this head-start, it has already amassed a range of cars that allow it to offer something to all types of buyers. This car – the Inster – plugs a gap for Hyundai as it provides an entry point to the range as a whole with a lower price, but still the same level of equipment that we’ve come to expect.

But there are quite a few rivals in this market. The new Dacia Spring follows a similarly value-focused line, while cars like the new Renault 5 counter with a fresh, style-heavy approach. Is the Inster worth picking, then? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

The Inster corners neatly (Matt Vosper Photography Ltd)

The Inster is designed to be compact – it’s slightly shorter than a Mini Cooper, in fact – but deliver the kind of space and practicality that could allude it to more space-conscious buyers. The seats inside, for instance, can be folded completely flat to accommodate longer items in the boot, while the luggage area itself has a handy under-floor storage section.

But despite its small size, Hyundai has equipped it with the same level of technology that you’ll find on its larger vehicles. It’s why features such as blind-spot monitoring, intelligent speed limit assist and smart cruise control are all part of the Inster’s comprehensive list of assistance systems.

What’s under the bonnet?

The charging port’s location is handy (Matt Vosper Photography Ltd)

Initially, you’ll be able to get the Inster in one of two specifications. At the entry point is a 42kWh battery version linked to a 96bhp electric motor. In this setup, Hyundai claims that you’ll get up to 203 miles of range while 0-60mph will take 11.5 seconds. Step up to a 115bhp version – connected to a 49kWh battery – and that range increases to 229 miles while the 0-60mph time drops back to 10.4 seconds. You’ll get a 93mph top speed out of both, too.

Most importantly, you get an efficiency-boosting heat pump as standard on the Inster, which is a feature omitted from many more expensive EVs. With this, it can warm up the car – and its battery – more efficiently and will help make the most of the available range, particularly in colder temperatures.

What’s it like to drive?

As with the level of equipment on board, the Inster drives like a far larger car than it actually is. Its tall proportions and slightly elevated seating position help this, but it’s the well-judged steering which helps no end. There’s a slightly sharp edge to the ride, mind you, and we found that speed bumps did seem to unsettle the Inster more than you might think.

Driving what I think could be one of the most important EVs of 2024. New Hyundai Inster. Prices from £23,495, range of up to 229 miles. Heat pump as standard too! pic.twitter.com/CMmIsOAZdP — Jack Evans (@jackrober) October 24, 2024

But despite its relatively slow acceleration times it never feels underpowered when you’re on the move and while it does feel most at home when pootling about town, it isn’t out of place at motorway speeds either. Visibility is good, too, and there are wheel-mounted pedals to help adjust the level of regeneration you get from the motors. There’s a reasonable amount of wind noise, too, though it’s far from being irritating when you’re travelling more quickly.

How does it look?

The eye-catching wheel designs stand out (Matt Vosper Photography Ltd)

Hyundai has looked to integrate some of the design touches that you’ll find on its other electric vehicles into the Inster. It’s why you’ll find the brand’s ‘Pixel’ lights up front, similar to those found on the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. It’s quite a chunky look overall, mind you, and the roof bars, beefy wheel arch surrounds and silver skid plates give the appearance of a go-anywhere SUV – even if the Inster isn’t designed to go off-road.

Later on, a more rugged-looking version of this car – the Inster Cross – will bring an even more eye-catching look through redesigned bumpers, extra cladding and even an optional roof basket. However, as standard, we feel that it has more than enough character to make an impact out on the road.

What’s it like inside?

Good materials help the inster to feel premium (Matt Vosper Photography Ltd)

Space is the name of the game with the Inster. That tall, relatively slim design means that headroom is adequate for this style of car, while the front seats have a good amount of padding and a clever bench-style design means a central cupholder is handily located. As mentioned, all seats in the Inster fold flat at the pull of a toggle though as standard you still get 280 litres of boot space, increasing to 1,059 litres with the rear seats folded down. It’s less than you’ll get in something like the Citroen e-C3 and its 310-litre boot, but it’s quite good for a car of this size.

In the forward portion of the Inster it’s classic Hyundai, namely good quality materials and plenty of storage options. There is a good number of cubbies to keep those loose items from rolling about, while vehicle-to-load technology means you can charge up domestic devices via a handy three-pin plug.

What’s the spec like?

Foldable seats make the Inster more practical than you’d think (Matt Vosper Photography Ltd)

Prices for the Inster kick off at £23,495 for a standard model with the smaller battery option. Still, at this price, you still get a 10.25-inch central touchscreen and a secondary driver display of the same size, as well as rear parking sensors and camera, and even keyless entry. Climate control and automatic headlights also find their way into this well-equipped entry-grade. Prices rise to £25,045 if you want the same specification but with the larger battery, making this the most likely pick of the bunch.

Head upwards to ‘02’ grade – only available on bigger-battery cars – and prices rise to £26,745. At this point, you get a black contrast roof, but the largest inclusion is vehicle-to-grid technology which could prove handy if you’re travelling further afield. However, we feel that the entry-level specification will be more than enough for most drivers.

Verdict

The Inster is a welcome new addition to the electric car segment, namely because it hits the road with a more budget-friendly price which doesn’t come at the expense of equipment levels. It’s got the range that will live up to most daily demands, while a standard-fit heat pump represents an addition which is so overlooked by rivals.

It needs to be kept low in price to maintain its edge, however, with higher-grade Inster models becoming harder to recommend. It’s why, if you stick to an entry-level model, there’s no reason why this couldn’t be a very cost-effective EV option.