First Drive: Caterham’s Seven 620S delivers a thrilling driving experience

What is it?

Caterham has expanded over recent years

There’s a lot of choice within the Caterham range. There are the Suzuki-engined models towards the lower-powered engine of the line-up, while at the other end of the spectrum, there are cars like this – the 620S. It’s one of the most potent cars in Caterham’s current roster and, as a result, that makes it one of the most potent vehicles on sale today.

With Caterham’s traditionally focused approach to lightweight methods and some serious firepower under the bonnet, the 620S could be a genuine alternative to a high-powered sports bike. But what is it for and what’s it like to drive? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

You can get the 620 in a variety of colours

As it sits at the very top of the Caterham range, the 620S gets pretty much everything that the brand has to offer. For starters, you can pick between S and R packs – with the former more road-going and the latter more track-focused. The S pack, which we’ve got on ‘our’ test car, incorporates more supple sport suspension, performance ventilated brakes and black leather seats.

Switch to the R and those leather seats are switched out for carbon-fibre bucket versions, while the suspension is upgraded to a more circuit-ready setup. A big change between the two is the gearbox; the S features a five-speed manual, whereas the R gains an extra cog for its six-speed setup.

What’s under the bonnet?

The 620S has a more road-focused setup

There’s something a little bit special powering the 620S. In fact, it’s a Ford-sourced Duratech 2.0-litre petrol engine, but thanks to the addition of a supercharger it cranks out an impressive 310bhp and 297Nm of torque – in a car which weighs just 610kg. That means a power-to-weight ratio of 508bhp, a 0-60mph time of 2.79 seconds and a top speed of 149mph – providing you’re brave enough to hang on for that.

They are performance figures that would put many a high-end supercar to shame. However, they do also mean that the 620S needs to be treated with a little extra respect as even though you’ve got all of this performance to tap into, there are very few safety nets to help you out should it all get out of shape.

What’s it like to drive?

Compact proportions mean the Seven still looks tiny compared to more modern car designs

The Caterham experience is quite a change from a ‘normal’ car. You sit legs stretched out ahead of you and, on this S version, a racing harness requires something of an elaborate process to get bucked up. At low speeds, the 620S is a challenge to drive smoothly – the clutch takes some managing while the steering doesn’t make parking particularly easy.

But that’s not really the ideal driving scenario for the 620S. No, extra speed is what this Caterham wants and when delivered, the 620S brings a truly involving driving experience. It’s that inherent lightness which shapes the feedback you get from behind the wheel, ensuring that every corner can be taken with real verve. Naturally, the engine delivers whenever you need it to and, providing you’re smooth with your gearchanges, it’s not hard to get the 620S up to speed in a flash.

How does it look?

The 620 range is the most potent of the Seven range

There are few other cars on the market today which look quite like a Caterham Seven. The 620S builds on the usual design of this iconic two-seater with a wider, more aggressive look. If you’re buying a new model then you’re free to choose from thousands of colour options, too, with wild combinations suiting this rather mad sports car well.

The Seven is designed to offer an unfiltered driving experience and much of its exterior styling reflects this. It’s not built for comfort – that’s for sure – but if you’re after for a car which looks quick even when parked, the 620S could be right for you.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is as lightweight as the resut of the car

There’s not an awful lot to inspect inside the cabin of the 620S. You’ve got a small, racing-style steering wheel, a stubby gearstick – and that’s about it. There are some extra touches on this range-topping model, including a carbon-fibre dashboard and a greater number of toggle switches for various aspects of the car. We did find that during our time with the car, the windscreen wipers would often get stuck on – despite switching them off – but it’s one of the niggles you’d expect.

This ‘S’ model is a better choice if you’re looking to use your Seven year-round, too. That’s because it gets a full windscreen as standard alongside a hood and sidescreens, whereas they are options on the more hardcore ‘R’. They’re transformative when the weather is bad, though the best Caterham experience is when the roof is off.

What’s the spec like?

A short, stubby gearstick is a Caterham Seven hallmaerk

Prices for the 620 range start from £58,400, making this quite an expensive car given its lack of all-round usability. The bulk of that cost is, of course, going into the mechanical upgrades and sensational engine and you could argue that compared with a high-end supercar – which the 620S matches in terms of performance – it offers good value for money.

Interestingly, adding the ‘S’ pack brings no additional cost, whereas you’ll need to pay an additional £8,000 for the ‘R’. If you’re planning on using your 620 on the circuit then naturally the more focused additions will make the ‘R’ a better option, but if you’re a more road-going driver then the ‘S’ will bring more than enough features.

Verdict

The Caterham Seven 620S certainly won’t be for everyone. It’s quite exposed to the elements, is a challenge to drive at slower speeds and hasn’t got a lot of room for your things. It’s not an everyday car – but then it was never designed to be.

However, for drivers after that true feeling of connection to the machine they’re driving, the 620S will feel like home. It’s a mad, slightly unhinged car, but it’s all the better for it.