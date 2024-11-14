First Drive: BYD aims for Tesla Model Y with new Sealion 7

What is it?

The Sealion does look quite futuristic from most angles

It feels like every week there’s another new Chinese carmaker touting its latest products, but arguably the most familiar of the recent crop is BYD. The brand only appeared on these shores just over 12 months ago, and already it has a well-proven dealer network, a range of impressive models, and has shifted 6,000 cars so far in 2024 – that’s more than traditional brands Alfa Romeo, Smart and Subaru combined.

Its bosses have hugely ambitious targets to drive a wedge into the European car market and its newest model is the curiously named Sealion 7. This is our first time behind the wheel.

What’s new?

BYD’s presence in the UK has ramped up

We’ve already had Dolphin and Seal, and now we have Sealion. BYD is hoping that this quirkiness will mark out the Sealion 7 from the glut of other coupe-styled electric SUVs on the market, as it will do battle with the likes of the Skoda Enyaq Coupe, the best-selling Tesla Model Y and the brand new Ford Capri – another EV that causes eyebrows to raise because of its name, but for very different reasons.

Aside from the car’s moniker, BYD is hoping that the Sealion 7’s latest battery technology, strong kit list and quality interior will make Brits think twice about the established competition.

What’s under the bonnet?

Intricate lights give the Sealion a distinctive look

Many of those competitors come with an array of battery options, and it’s the same with the Sealion 7 only though BYD offers some of the largest around at this price point. The entry-level Comfort model comes with an 82.5kWh pack that powers a 308bhp motor on the back axle, giving a claimed range of 300 miles and a 0-60mph sprint time of 6.5 seconds. The mid-level Design uses the same battery pack and electric motor, but adds a 308bhp motor on the front axle to give four-wheel drive. This 523bhp version manages 283 miles on a full charge and gets to 60mph in just 4.3 seconds. Topping the range is the Excellence which has the same power and 0-60mph sprint time, but takes its power from a larger 91.3kWh battery pack to give a 312-mile range.

The ‘BYD Blade’ LFP (cobalt-free lithium-iron-phosphate) battery packs are some of the most durable and energy-dense on the market, and new for the Sealion 7, the battery cells are mounted directly to the (new) platform for improved rigidity. When it comes to charging, the smaller battery is rated to 150kW meaning a 10-80 per cent charge takes 32 minutes, while the larger one can cope with up to 230kW slashing charging times to 24 minutes. Impressively, a heat pump and vehicle-to-load (allowing other electrical items rated up to 3.3kW to be charged from the car) come as standard.

What’s it like to drive?

The rear of the car is quite upright in design

With the Tesla Model 3-rivalling Seal electric saloon BYD showed it could engineer a well-fired car, but sadly that’s not the case with the Sealion 7. On the surface, it gets down the road perfectly adequately, but spend a little more time with it and you can’t help but feel the Sealion 7 needs some extra polish.

Our Excellence-trimmed model gets 20-inch wheels as standard and while the ride is more than acceptable around town, pick up the pace on the motorway and the ride is fidgety. This sensation feels exacerbated when sitting in the back and consequently gives an oddly disjointed sensation. Meanwhile, the steering is disappointingly numb and isn’t very reactive – turn into a corner and there’s a delay between the input and the wheels following suit. Couple this with lazy body control, and you quickly learn to throttle back and take things at a more leisurely pace, despite there being over 500bhp under your right foot.

How does it look?

A reasonably long wheelbase means more space inside

With the Sealion 7 being positioned as a more coupe-like model in the electric SUV space, design takes on a rather more important factor. There’s no denying that the sloping roofline elegantly stretches back to the tailgate, but the rounded rear-end gives the car more of a lifted hatchback vibe than SUV we feel.

You can tell, though, that BYD is working hard on giving its models a distinctive look with there being similar design cues to the Seal and Seal U DM-i models at the front, and water droplet-like rear lights.

What’s it like inside?

The interior gets a lot of standard equipment

The Sealion 7 shows that the BYD Seal saloon was no one-hit wonder, as that car’s quality feel is carried over to this new coupe-SUV. All the surfaces that you touch feel plush, well-trimmed and well-screwed together, and even the ones that you don’t come into contact with very often all feel of good quality. There’s the now trademark BYD rotating touchscreen, but for the Sealion 7, there’s a new operating system that not only looks better but is easier to use. Speaking of tech, there’s an upgraded voice control system that is far more obedient.

If you like a high-riding driving position then the Sealion 7 will almost make you feel king of the road as the lowest setting is still pretty high – but this won’t affect taller drivers due to there being loads of headroom. Strangely, you seem to sit low down in the back, which is a good thing as it gives a few extra inches for lanky six-footers. The panoramic glass roof of this Excellence model is the longest in its class apparently, and bathes the interior in light. Boot room is roughly on par with its rivals at 520 litres with the seats up and 1,789 litres with them down. Also, the frunk – a boot under the bonnet – is handy for extra storage like shopping.

What’s the spec like?

The main screen can be rotated

Finally, UK pricing and specification are being finalised, but we can confidently say that even the entry-level Comfort trim will be generously equipped. Heated and ventilated vegan-friendly leather front seats will be standard, as will heated rear seats, keyless entry and start, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, a heat pump and vehicle-to-load. Design simply swaps the Comfort’s 19-inch wheels for 20-inch rims and adds the extra motor to the front axle, while the Excellence adds Nappa leather and a head-up display.

Pricing is expected to be around £45,500 for the Comfort with the Design commanding a circa £4,000 premium. Excellence is likely to hover around £55,000.

Verdict

A fuller, more in-depth drive on UK roads with confirmed pricing is needed for a definitive verdict, but on the face of it, the Sealion 7 is an attractive-styled and plush-feeling coupe-SUV even if its driving characteristics are lacking a little in sophistication.

It’ll no doubt expand BYD’s reach further into the electric car market and help galvanise the brand into the minds of British buyers.