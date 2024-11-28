Expert tips to bring warmth and harmony to your home

One of the luxuries of living in a listed or period property are the decorative features such as a fireplace, tiled flooring or stylish sash windows.

But compared to a new build or modern apartment, what you gain in aesthetics you sometimes lose in warmth – namely double glazing, insulation and better sealing around windows and doors.

And with the chilly cold snap, blocking out those draughts is a hot topic of conversation – and a golden opportunity to introduce soft furnishings and considered choices to put the ‘welcome’ into your home.

“This often means focusing on creating a warm, cosy atmosphere that enhances everyday living,” says Nick Cryer, founder of Berkeley Place, who specialise in residential renovation, and refurbishment of listed and period properties.

“These buildings often come with an abundance of charm, unique architectural details and the character inherent in period homes.”

However, as Cryer points out, they also bring the challenge of seamlessly integrating contemporary features essential for modern comfort and efficiency, especially where preserving historical elements is key.

To bring a warm embrace and cushy up your space, Cryer shares his top tips for snuggle season…

Insulation is key

“A good place to start in creating a cosier environment is with the building envelope itself,” advises Cryer. “The better insulated a space is, the more effective it will be at retaining warmth.

“Adding insulation and double glazing, where feasible, can dramatically improve a home’s thermal performance while maintaining its original aesthetic.”

He says slimline double glazing, in particular, is ideal for period properties, as it offers the insulating benefits of modern windows with a slim profile that fits in seamlessly with historical frames.

“By upgrading the building’s envelope in this way, warmth is retained more effectively, ensuring a consistent, comfortable temperature in winter,” notes Cryer.

“It’s equally important to address issues such as dampness or poor ventilation, as these can detract from a space’s cosiness and impact overall air quality.”

Create chalet-style cosiness

For a truly cosy atmosphere, ski chalets offer inspiring examples of design that’s built to counter winter’s chill, suggests Cryer. “Designed as warm, inviting retreats, chalets are made to feel welcoming after a day outdoors.”

“Central to this aesthetic are open fireplaces or wood-burning stoves, which provide not only heat but also the comforting ambiance of a flickering glow.

“Fireplaces are often the heart of a chalet’s living space, with cosy seating areas arranged around them, layered with plush throw blankets, woollen or faux fur pillows, and other soft fabrics that beckon people to settle in and relax.” We’re in.

Cue heavy curtains for colder months

Much more than window dressing with some wow factor…

They can be hung on a curtain pole in a hallway, in place of a door, with extra length for insulation to double up as a draught excluder. Or in an entrance hall to make a stylish statement and stop cold air passing through.

As Cryer puts it: “Adding heavy, insulating curtains in natural fabrics like wool or linen is another way chalets create warmth and comfort. Thick curtains help prevent draughts, providing insulation while adding visual softness and a sense of enclosure that makes the space feel protected from the outside elements.

“Floor-length curtains, in rich earth tones or deep hues can add a touch of rustic elegance that complements period details – and helps draw warmth into the room.”

Soft lighting scheme

Lighting is another powerful tool in creating a warm, inviting atmosphere, highlights Cryer. “Overhead lights can sometimes feel harsh, so consider replacing them with softer options such as table lamps, floor lamps, or wall sconces equipped with warm-toned bulbs.”

(Oliver Perrott)

“This softer, diffused lighting creates an intimate glow that enhances a room’s cosiness. Candles are particularly effective at adding warmth and ambiance, and they bring a flickering light that’s perfect for creating a snug setting.

“Fairy lights or string lights add a whimsical, soft look when draped over shelves, mirrors, or headboards, and they’re particularly ideal for winter evenings when extra warmth is needed.”

Bring the outdoors in

Natural materials like wood and stone are foundational in chalet interiors, contributing to a grounded, rustic charm, says Cryer. “These materials help bring the outdoors in, echoing rugged landscapes and creating a sense of being connected to nature.”

“By incorporating some of these elements into period properties, such as warm-toned wood accents, stone detailing or reclaimed wood beams, recreates a cosy, grounded feeling that complements the historic beauty of listed homes.”

He continues: “Wooden elements, whether in the form of furniture, wall panels, or even small accents, add warmth and character that lend a sense of heritage to the space.”

Texture and tone for snugness and timeless appeal

“Finally, layering textures throughout the room adds both physical and visual warmth. This can be achieved by adding plush throw blankets to sofas, mixing pillows in different fabrics like wool, velvet, or faux fur – and placing area rugs underfoot to soften the space.”

“Textures add dimension and cosiness, inviting people to interact with the space in a tactile way that enhances comfort – by choosing rich fabrics and layered textiles, you create a warmth that’s as much about feel as it is about appearance,” underlines Cryer.

Indeed, integrating modern efficiency with the charm of period details results in spaces that are as cosy as they are beautiful, adds Cryer, making homes feel like true sanctuaries from the winter chill.