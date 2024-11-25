Experience a magical Christmas at the Strand Arts Centre: Classic films, steam engines and unique private events in east Belfast - Anne Hailes

Anne is Northern Ireland's first lady of journalism, having worked in the media since she joined Ulster Television when she was 17. Her columns have been entertaining and informing Irish News readers for 25 years.

Although pantomime is the thing at Christmas, it’s far from the only attraction. If you are searching for a unique Christmas outing look no further than the Strand Arts Centre. Although the building is clothed in scaffolding due to refurbishment, they have moved headquarters from Holywood Road to Connswater Shopping Centre in east Belfast where it’s all systems go.

This arts organisation was established in 2013 as a charity to safeguard Northern Ireland’s oldest cinema and they have come up with lots of ideas to secure the survival of this iconic picture house which opened in 1935 and is famous for its art deco design. It was facing closure due to financial pressures and the current regime are to be congratulated on restoring its value to the public.

This year chief executive Mimi Turtle and her imaginative staff have searched around for additional venues and for Christmas they have come up with something special. At the Ulster Transport Museum in Cultra they have erected a 20 foot screen to show two films: on Friday December 20 and Saturday December 21 in the afternoon, The Polar Express is showing with tickets at £15 each or £55 for a family. Doors open at 3.30pm so you can explore the railway gallery and enjoy hot chocolate before the film begins at 4.15pm. Later that evening It’s A Wonderful Life. Again you can visit the railway gallery from 7pm before the film at 8pm. Tickets are £15 and that includes a glass of mulled wine.

There will be a great atmosphere amongst the huge train engines which reflect the storyline in both films. It’s a very magical place at any time but in December it’s especially exciting with the Christmas lights and the festive spirit. It’s an inspired backdrop for two classic Christmas films to be shown - the advice is book now and avoid disappointment.

Yours For The Night

But most exciting of all is hiring the Strand pop-up cinema for a private party, choosing your favourite film from the list and have your very own exclusive guest list. It’s a great present for all your family and friends to enjoy in one go as there is seating for 45. The cost of this block booking is £150 and you’ll find details on the Strand website.

Also coming up to Christmas you’ll find workshops with children in mind, a Lego animated workshop, fashioning wreaths and making cards. Without doubt it’s all happening at the Connswater Strand.

The Strand Arts Centre in east Belfast PICTURE: DAVID BUNTNG

Also popular is the ‘Silver Screening’ where a classic movie is shown every Thursday at 2pm. It’s designed for senior filmgoers, intended not only as an afternoon of entertainment but also as a place to meet and chat over free tea, coffee and biscuits. Book tickets, £4 each, online or by phoning 028 9065 5830 and find out about complimentary transport for community groups or nursing homes subject to availability and notice given in advance.

Save A Seat

Even though the Holywood Road venue isn’t yet back in operation you can still support the cinema with a donation or, better still, buy a seat - how unique is that? It comes with your own plaque and your chosen inscription which is guaranteed for the lifetime of the seat. This costs £180, payable in one lump sum or in instalments of £10; you can claim your purchase when the iconic cinema reopens in May 2026. Emma Hart on 028 9065 5830 will help you organise this and take your wording for the plaque. Some people buy in memory of someone special, as a birthday present or an organisation just wanting to support the cinema whilst advertising themselves.

One of the hardest working, most effective arts workers must surely be in charge of The Strand. It was established 11 years ago as a not-for-profit charity to safeguard Northern Ireland’s oldest cinema and with football at a record high, they are achieving their objective.

More at strandartscentre.com

Bagging A Seat

Still on the subject of trains, M. McVeigh has written to lament the selfishness of passengers who put their bags on the seat beside them. “This is public transport and they only pay for one seat. The same thing happens on a Goldliner bus. I think the conductor should tell people to put bags on the rack and there should be notices put up as well.”

Although this senior traveller has the courage to ask people to move their bags, I’m sure it’s with a smile and it works. You say this might seem a bit trivial with the state of the world but I don’t think it is. So often people are thoughtless and just need to be reminded of others needs, especially as you say, for older people.