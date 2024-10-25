Euro NCAP gives the BYD Atto 3 one of the lowest scores in its driver-assistance tests

The BYD Atto 3 has scored one of the lowest scores in the Euro Ncap driver assistance tests. (BYD)

BYD’s Atto 3 has been given one of the lowest scores in the Euro NCAP driver-assistance tests.

The Chinese SUV’s adaptive cruise control was criticised for not reading road signs correctly, and according to Euro Ncap, the safety systems were ‘not recommended’. Meanwhile, the vehicle was also marked down in the safety backup test where it did not meet minimum standards.

The Adaptive Cruise Control or ACC acted poorly against stationary vehicles, and no action was taken if the driver became unresponsive. If the driver hasn’t engaged with the steering after a prolonged period, the system switches off steering support and speed control, with Euro NCAP saying that, as a result, the car is “leaving an unresponsive driver to his or her fate.”

The i5 scored very well for its driver assistance systems. (BMW)

In contrast, the BMW i5 and Mercedes C-Class scored ‘very good’ with both vehicles providing a good amount of speed and lateral control while also keeping the driver informed if they decide to take back control of the wheel.

Additionally, cars like the Volkswagen ID.7 and Volvo EC40 scored ‘good’ with both cars performing well for their driver assistance systems – but they were marked down for not being as sophisticated or robust compared to the two BMW and Mercedes saloons.

Adriano Paleo Bernal, ADAS and AD technical manager at Euro NCAP, said: “These evaluations provide consumers with critical insights into the Assisted Driving features available in today’s vehicles.

“First, car buyers interested in this technology must be aware that while it enables a comfortable driving experience, it has flaws under certain conditions and may create new risks when misused – hence driver supervision and situational awareness must be ensured at all times while operating these systems.”