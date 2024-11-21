DS previews new model with 466-mile electric range

The new DS has been tested extensively in the wind tunnel

DS has showcased an upcoming model that could bring a range of up to 466 miles between electric top-ups.

The new car, which will be fully revealed ‘before the end of the year’, according to the brand will bring a fastback design but with an aerodynamically-efficient finish which should allow it to cut through the air as effectively as possible.

Further details surrounding the new model are expected to be released later this year

There’s a long wheelbase to the car with a windscreen that is moved back, while the bonnet has been positioned lower down than you’d usually find with a ‘traditional’ SUV.

DS says that in order to deliver the best possible aerodynamic efficiency, each panel of the car has been tested in the wind tunnel. The new car also incorporates active air intake in the lower part of the front bumper to help keep the car at a level temperature during all types of driving conditions.

Our next flagship is on the road after over a million km of testing. Its camouflage reveals a key detail: 750km electric range, setting a new standard in its segment. Stay tuned to discover our new creation, blending electric driving pleasure with the ease of an ICE car.… pic.twitter.com/Alg3LoBRmQ — DS Automobiles (@ds_automobiles) November 21, 2024

Up front, the new vehicle – which is rumoured to get the name DS8 – gets the brand’s latest DS Pixelvision headlights which are framed by vertical daytime running lights.

At present, the DS line-up consists of the DS3, DS4, DS7 and saloon DS9, with this new car likely to arrive in the spot between those final two models. At present, DS has stated that it will arrive as an electric-only model with no plug-in hybrid or regular petrol models offered.

However, with a 466-mile range, the new model would arrive with one of the longest electric ranges offered by any car on sale in the UK.