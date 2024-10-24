Disabilities not holding Co Antrim winter Olympic daredevils back as they go for gold

An “adrenalin junkie” and “a girl with no fear” is how two of team Ireland’s Special Olympics team are described by their parents and coaches.

Co Antrim skiers Lucy Best and Caolán McConville are amongst the 14-strong Team Ireland which will compete in next year’s Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy.

Taking place from March 8 to 16, the event will bring together over 1,500 athletes from 103 countries to compete in eight winter sports.

The world games will celebrate the incredible talents and unwavering determination of people with intellectual disabilities, highlighting the transformative power of inclusion through sport.

Team Ireland will compete in alpine skiing and floorball, a type of floor hockey.

Lucy, from Ballinderry, and Caolán, from Aghagallon, are the only two athletes from Northern Ireland.

It will be both their second time competing at the highest level. Having won medals previously, the duo are aiming for gold when they compete in the slalom and grand slalom events.

“I love winning,” says 32-year-old Lucy, who fell in love with skiing after attending a Ski Ability NI class – a charity that provides ski instruction for young people with additional needs - at Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre.

“Lucy’s brother and sister were going on a school ski trip and another parent told us about Ski Ability. She just loved it and we’ve been coming here on Monday nights for the past 20 years,” explains her mum Jo.

Lucy, who has Downs Syndrome, competed in the 2013 Winter World Games in South Korea, winning two bronze medals, and in 2023 at the European Championships in Poland, where she won two silver medals.

“I’m excited, but a little nervous,” admits Lucy, who as well as ski training, spends her time helping at her family farm.

“We have cattle, sheep, hens and alpacas. They’re my favourite,” says Lucy, whose parents have had to rearrange their lambing season to ensure they can travel out to Italy to support her next March.

Jo is grateful for the opportunities Special Olympics and skiing have brought her daughter.

“It’s really given her freedom, the opportunity to travel and to make good friendships.

“And independence,” quips Lucy, before strapping on her skis.

Alpine Skiing is not for the faint-hearted - a rapid downhill slalom on a steeply inclined slope at speeds of up to 50mph.

It’s something 21-year-old Caolán thrives upon.

“I love the adrenaline rush and the technicality of skiing,” he tells me.

The slalom, with its closely spaced gates and poles, is his favourite event.

“It’s more technical and gets the brain going. You must get around the poles as quickly and as closely as you can to make your mark,” he explains.

I ask Caolán, who has been skiing for 12 years, what he thinks about when standing at the top of the slope.

“How fast can I get down? Simple as that,” he replies.

In 2017, Caolán, who has autism spectrum disorder, competed in the last Special Olympics World Winter Games - the 2021 event was cancelled.

At just 13, he remarkably picked up a silver and bronze in the intermediate event.

In the intervening years, Caolán’s dedication and competitive spirit have driven him to reach the top level in his sport.

He is currently training six hours every week, as well as training in the gym with Pro MMA Fighter Ciaran Brady.

Don’t let your disability judge what you want to do or hold you back — Caolán McConville

With a personal best of nine seconds, he is hoping for success in Turin, but acknowledges that the competition is going to be tough.

“We are competing against people who live in ski countries like France, Austria and Italy,” says Caolán, who loves the thrill of skiing on real snow.

“It’s a lot easier. The artificial slope has more traction, so in real snow you go a lot faster,” he enthuses.

Caolán was accompanied to training by his proud father Peadar.

“It’s very emotional seeing him succeed,” says Peadar, admitting he “ran a mile” when his son was first diagnosed with autism at the age of four.

“I had three daughters who were going through school with no issues. I didn’t know how to deal with it. I couldn’t think about his future.

“But we had to take it one step at a time. We are grateful to have got early intervention and didn’t let it get out of control.

“Now Caolan’s representing his country. He’s a qualified ski coach and has been working here for the past three years.”

Caolán encourages other young people like him and his teammates to try out new sports through the Special Olympics movement and not to let their difficulties hold them back in life.

“Don’t let your disability judge what you want to do or hold you back,” he advises.

Delighted by the confident young man Caolán has become, Peadar is very grateful to his Ski Ability NI and Special Olympic coaches Jill Coulter-Sloan, Glyn Williamson and Jane McDowell for helping Caolán not only develop as a skier, but in his life skills.

However, one thing he won’t be letting his son, or anyone else, do is to teach him to ski.

“They ask me to do it every year, but I ain’t going near those planks. It won’t be happening,” he laughs.

Jill Coulter-Sloan, head coach with the Ireland Special Olympics ski team, has been coaching at Ski Ability NI for 30 years and is proud of all her skiers on and off the slopes.

“Each athlete has a different challenge but it’s a sport for all. We have non-verbal kids who are excelling. You may need to coach differently or break instructions down, but there’s nothing they can’t do.

“It helps their social and communication skills, listening, turn-taking and their confidence. And as coaches it’s very rewarding to see the athletes develop.

While the Northern Ireland athletes train weekly in Craigavon, there are monthly training sessions alternating between Craigavon and Kilternan in the Dublin Mountains for the Irish alpine ski team, with a trip to train on snow in Italy planned for January.

“The Irish team are very dedicated and trying their best. Hopefully we will come back from Italy with some medals,” adds Jill.

Special Olympics needs you

Are you a dab hand with a stopwatch? Are your organisational skills the envy of your office? Do you have experience in health and safety or event set up?

Special Olympics Ulster are appealing for people to let these skills shine by volunteering and helping support athletes with intellectual disabilities to participate in a range of sports, from basketball, swimming and football, to athletics, skiing and bowling.

Many of these athletes play regular games in their local clubs to keep fit and healthy, and they also compete against other clubs at local and regional level a few times a year.

Special Olympics Ulster has 1,100 athletes across 52 clubs, competing in a range of sports every week

“Special Olympics Ulster has 1,100 athletes across 52 clubs, competing in a range of sports every week,” says Shaun Cassidy, regional director, Special Olympics Ulster.

“Events do not just happen without behind the scenes efforts. Each one involves significant preparation and a lot of support on the day, from set up and athlete registration, to event time keeping and managing the athletes. We rely heavily on a wonderful group of volunteers, but more volunteer support would really help us to support our athletes.”

One such volunteer is Co Down man Ally Laverty, who first got involved after a health scare in his family, where he nearly lost his wife.

“When we came out the other side and I heard an appeal on the radio looking for volunteers, I thought it would be a good opportunity to give something back,” he explains.

Ally first volunteered at the 10-pin bowling event when the 2006 All-Ireland Games came to Belfast.

Special Olympics volunteer Ally Laverty encourages others to give up a little of their spare time to help athletes with intellectual disabilities participate in a range of sports

Athletics time-keeping at the Antrim Forum followed, before his day job’s health and safety skills were used and he became involved in logistics.

“This involves having meetings before events, setting up equipment, ensuring athletes get safely from the car park into the venue and that areas are kept clear. It’s all very practical,” enthuses Ally.

Earlier this year he was involved as event manager for the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Ireland Winter Games at South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon and this month is volunteering at an event at Dundonald Ice Bowl.

“It’s so rewarding to help out this fantastic organisation in my spare time. The best part is watching the young athletes get their medals,” adds the 61-year-old.

To find out more about volunteering with Special Olympics Ulster contact Katie.hilland@specialolympics.ie