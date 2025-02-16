Cynthia Erivo’s nails steal the show at the Bafta awards

Cynthia Erivo’s manicure stole the show on the Bafta red carpet in central London.

The Wicked star, 38, sported burgundy and cream nails adorned with silver and emerald jewels, a colour choice that was a nod to her on-screen persona, Elphaba.

Cynthia Erivo’s manicure stood out on her simple white dress (Ian West/PA)

This is not the first time Erivo has sported a showstopping manicure, thanks to her nail technicians Shea Osei and Rose Hackle, who have been in charge of the star’s nails throughout the Wicked press tour.

“More is more with Cynthia,” Hackle told Elle. “She really loves nails and is always shopping for little jewels and trinkets to add to her designs […] She is adamant about wanting my energy and my creative freedom to be expressed on her hands.”

Erivo has frequently sported all-green nails in homage to her film, for which she counts herself lucky, telling Vogue: “It’s actually my favourite colour. I love it and I will always love it.

“In terms of my casting, it’s given me an excuse to buy more green clothes.”

At the Grammy Awards, Erivo sported a similar set of galaxy-esque marbled nails peppered with sparkling silver jewels.

Cynthia Erivo’s manicure at the Grammy Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Comedian Dax Shepard made headlines in November last year, when he asked Erivo when she appeared on his podcast whether her intricate nails got in the way of her “wiping” in the bathroom.

“My answer is that nobody uses just their fingers to wipe their backside,” she said. “You use tissue, correct? And you wipe!”

Shepard asked if she was offended by the question, and Erivo responded that, “I’m annoyed by it. I’m, like, ‘Come on, guys.’ But I get it, but it’s also, like, ‘I’m a functioning adult, and I’ve never walked around smelling like, you know…’ “.

Cynthia Erivo at the BAFTA Awards 2025 (Ian West/PA)

Erivo is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Wicked this year at the Baftas.

The star is up against Karla Sofía Gascon in Emilia Pérez, Marianne Jean-Baptiste in Hard Truths, Mikey Madison in Anora, Demi Moore in The Substance and Saoirse Ronan in The Outrun.