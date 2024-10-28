Could fashion give us the wellbeing boost we all need this winter?

‘Dopamine dressing’ boomed into the local lexicon two years ago, as people began to explore how injecting colour into their wardrobe could help them feel happier.

At this time of year, as the clocks go back and the days get shorter, our moods can often dampen with the weather.

Whilst colour is one way to brighten your day, forming a stronger relationship with your wardrobe can enhance your overall wellbeing, says therapist Eloise Skinner.

“Fashion can make [you] feel confident with your appearance, which can translate to increased confidence in personal, social and professional settings,” says Skinner.

Forming your personal tastes can help cultivate a sense of self (Alamy Stock Photo)

Skinner explains how fashion is a powerful tool for self-expression, as it helps communicate who you are before saying a word.

“Fashion can connect you to your personal sense of style, which helps to strengthen your sense of self – your identity, values and image,” says Skinner.

Strengthening your sense of self can make you feel more secure, making it even more crucial to discover your own style and tastes as we head into the cooler months.

Wearing what makes you feel good can strengthen your sense of self (Alamy Stock Photo)

The colours in our wardrobe are also crucial to our mood. Different shades can evoke different emotions, varying from comfort to alert to excitement.

“The Ecological Valence Theory (EVT) suggests that we’ve been exposed to particular colour-object pairings throughout our lives,” explains fashion psychologist, Shakaila Forbes-Bell, from Clearpay’s consumer insights.

“These associations have become so ingrained in us that they influence the emotions we experience when encountering certain colours.”

Forbes-Bell explains how this theory applies to fashion and how the colours we wear can influence our mood and emotional state.

Personal colour associations means different colours have different effects on individual moods (Alamy Stock Photo)

“When we choose certain colours in our clothing, we may subconsciously be drawing on these emotional connections, using fashion as a way to evoke or enhance specific feelings,” says Forbes-Bell.

“According to new sales data from Clearpay, yellow coats have had a 271% surge in sales – a colour we associate with the sun, which in turn lifts our spirits and brings joy.”

It’s no surprise that people are gravitating towards bright colours at this time of year. Yet if you’re someone who enjoys wearing more neutral hues, you can still get your dopamine dose.

“Olive green has seen a 78% year-on-year sales increase,” says Forbes-Bell, “This is likely due to its connection with nature, making us feel grounded and serene as the cooler months approach.”

Forbes-Bell explains how these mood-enhancing colours can counteract the seasonal shift, bringing people a sense of joy through fashion.

2K2ECKH I need a few items to wear to the office. Cropped shot of a young woman shopping for clothes in a store. (Alamy Stock Photo)

If you’re hesitant to overhaul your cream and navy knits for bright yellow jumpers – start with accessories and work your way up.

Setting the task of introducing more colour into your wardrobe this season can provide inspiration for piecing an ensemble together – it could even make you more fashionable.