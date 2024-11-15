Chinese BYD confirms Dolphin Mini name for entry EV, Yangwang for Europe and hybrid pick-up for UK

BYD has given more details on a raft of hybrids it will be bringing to the UK in the next couple of years which includes a rugged pick-up, revealed the name of its entry-level EV, and confirmed its upmarket Yangwang brand will be sold in Europe.

The Chinese brand is the second best-selling EV carmaker globally, and has had an electric start to its first 12 months of selling cars in the UK. In October it passed the 6,000-unit registrations mark for 2024, eclipsing a handful of traditional car brands, as well as surpassing Alfa Romeo, Smart and Subaru volumes combined.

So far in the UK, the carmaker has launched two pure electric models and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV.

But in an interview with the PA news agency, executive vice president of BYD, Stella Li, now confirmed three more PHEV models badged ‘DM-i’ will be arriving. These will be a hatchback, saloon and another SUV to sit alongside the recently launched Seal U DM-i, and these will arrive in the next 12 months.

Additionally, Li confirmed that rugged BYD’s Shark 6 pick-up will be coming to the UK in 2025, too. Using the firm’s DMO plug-in hybrid platform that’s designed for more off-road environments, it’ll go head to head with Ford’s recently revealed Ranger PHEV.

The Seal U is the first BYD to be sold as a plug-in hybrid. (BYD)

It uses a small 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to two electric motors to push out a mighty 430bhp and 621Nm of torque to all four wheels. A 29.6kWh battery pack will allow a pure electric driving range of up to 62 miles. It’s already on sale in Australia, where the firm shifted 2,500 units in the first week of sales, according to Li.

The BYD exec explained that in expanding its range of hybrid-powered models, the manufacturer is reacting quickly to the European market’s tricky shift to EVs. Its PHEV ‘DM-i’ tech is the perfect solution for many people who aren’t ready for full-electrics or in places where the infrastructure isn’t reliable enough.

“DM-i, or dual mode intelligent, technology allows you to drive more than 1,080 kilometres (671 miles) on one charge and one tank – this has become next level innovation,” Li said. “Most people don’t drive far in a month, and this [DM-i] means you don’t need to go to the gas station – you can drive on EV for most of the time. The driving experience is also so quiet, smooth and comfortable.”

Nevertheless, the Chinese powerhouse still intends to plough ahead with a raft of new pure electric models, including an entry-level EV to rival the Dacia Spring.

The model will sit below the BYD Dolphin electric supermini as a cheaper offering and will arrive in the UK at the end of 2025 or early 2026.

However, Li, confirmed that the car won’t be priced under €20,000 (£16,600), meaning the £14,995 Dacia Spring will remain Britain’s cheapest new EV. And, despite media reports to the contrary, the car won’t be badged Seagull but instead ‘Dolphin Mini’ due to Seagull having “different meanings in different English-speaking cultures”, she said.

At the same time as launching a bargain-basement EV, BYD will also be manoeuvring into the premium market with its posher Yangwang division. The brand made an appearance at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and was “received well”, fuelling BYD’s decision to bring the brand to Europe.

Yangwang’s European launch date is slated “by 2026” and will likely include the Land Rover Defender-esque U8 – with its innovative four-electric motor range-extender hybrid powertrain, and tank-turning and floating-on-water tech – the 1,288bhp U9 supercar, and “another model we are currently defining”, confirmed Li.