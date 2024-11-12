Caterham’s limited-edition CSR Twenty gets premium finish and special features

Just twenty examples of the CSR Twenty will be made

Caterham is celebrating 20 years of its famous CSR nameplate with a new limited-edition version of its lightweight Seven.

Just 20 examples of the CSR Twenty will be produced for the UK, with each accompanied by a £79,995 price tag.

The special-edition model is underpinned by Caterham’s ‘most compliant chassis’ with inboard front and full independent rear suspension, with both combining to create a car which is both great to drive but easy enough to prove reasonably comfortable on the road.

The CSR gets specific suspension upgrades

The whole car is powered by the same 2.0-litre Ford Duratech engine that you’ll find in the Caterham Seven 420, bringing 210bhp and enabling a 0-60mph time of 3.9 seconds. Caterham says the CSR will hit a top speed of 136mph, too. It’s all linked to a five-speed manual transmission, while ventilated front discs with quad-piston calipers help to bring the whole car to an accurate stop.

Bob Laishley, Caterham Cars CEO, said: “This is without doubt the most premium Seven we’ve ever built. The interior of the car is a level up from what we’ve produced before thanks to an array of high-quality materials used throughout.

“When you combine this with the exhilarating and engaging handling of our CSR chassis, this really is a Caterham built for longer distance road trips.

The interior gets an upmarket interior finish

“It’s a vehicle that truly celebrates 20 years of our CSR chassis and I’m proud to see it being hand built here in our new Dartford factory.”

Caterham says that the CSR Twenty has been given ‘the most premium finish ever seen on a Seven’, with a satin carbon dashboard, CSR Twenty edition dials and Alcantara-finished gearstick and handbrake gaiters. The seats are trimmed in leather, too, with Alcantara inserts and CSR Twenty logos finishing the look.

All cars come with a numbered plaque – showcasing the car’s place in the build line – which is located between the seats on the rear interior panel. On the exterior, you’ll find a nose cone finished in the same style as Caterham’s range-topping 620, LED front and rear lights and a two-tone Union Flag grille – the first time one has ever appeared on a UK Caterham.