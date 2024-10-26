Casual Gardener: Admiring what you eat

Magnolia is an ‘edimental’ - its young buds and petals can be eaten PICTURE: HILLARY DANIEL/NATIONAL TRUST/PA

At the risk of triggering a fresh battle in the culture war, I think it’s fair to say that all of life and the universe is rarely black and white. With the possible exception of binary currents and mortality, few things are either one thing or another.

Take for example edible and ornamental gardens. We use the terms as if they are two distinctive entities, containing plants that are selected on account of either their looks or taste – but never both.

This of course is too simplistic and reductionist in terms of aesthetics.

An edible garden can be attractive in its own way, whether it’s with neat, straight rows of leaf crops or with climbing beans or peas that produce bright flowers that transform into pods.

You can also design your fruit and vegetable garden to make it look good. The French concept of a potager – literally meaning ‘for the soup pot’ – is a kitchen garden that is both beautiful and functional.

Then there’s the likes of globe artichokes, towering architectural perennials that would give any ornamental a run for its money yet at the same time produce the basis of one of Italy’s most popular antipasti dishes.

In fact the list of plants that can crossover from eye-catching and mouth-watering is quite extensive.

An edible garden can be an attractive garden PICTURE: GETTY (Jacky Parker Photography/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) revealed what are termed the “unsung and largely unknown” edible plants and flowers flourishing in people’s gardens.

As part of its Festival of Flavours, the charity highlighted those edible plants that “not only provide beautiful flowers and garden interest but that can also help to diversify diets and provide a boost to garden harvests”.

It turns out that the plants slugs and snails find appetising can also tempt the human palate.

“Many people know about edible flowers often used on cakes and in drinks – such as violas, geraniums, borage and elderflower, but did you know you can eat berberis and fuchsia berries, day lily flowers, dahlia tubers, hosta, sea kale and mahonia?” says Liz Mooney, horticulturist in the fun-sounding ‘edibles team’ at RHS Garden Wisley.

‘Edimentals’ is the term applied to plants that are both edible and ornamental, and now their potential to be garden crops rather than just eye pleasers is being explored.

The RHS’s list of plants that are decorative and delicious at the same time includes lillies (Lilium), which have shoots, leaves and flowers that are edible and bulbs that can be cooked as a potato substitute.

The spring buds and flowers of magnolia are edible, as are wisteria blooms.

The peppery flowers of nasturtium (Tropaeolum majus) are a great addition to salads, likewise with young lady’s-mantle (Alchemilla mollis) leaves.

For edible fruits and berries that also have ornamental impact try barberry (Berberis), Japanese quince (Chaenomeles speiosa) and crab apples (Malus sylvestris).

The dual purpose of all of the above offers a practical solution to growing plants in urban areas or gardens with limited space.

However, it’s important to always ensure accurate identification before garnishing your beans on toast with a few petals. It’s also advised that people susceptible to allergy, especially pollen, should not eat flowers.

Other considerations include avoiding old, faded or dusty flowers from roadsides and areas frequented by livestock or dog walkers.