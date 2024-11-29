Suzuki Swift review: A fun, fuel-efficient hatchback with a hybrid boost

Here at Drive Towers, we have always had a soft spot for Suzuki. It is content to do its own thing, and to do it very well. Small cars and four-wheel-drive are Suzuki’s calling cards, along with low weight, efficiency and a sense of fun.

As with other makers, the car industry’s shift to electric and the need to slash emissions is having an effect on Suzuki’s offering. The cute Jimny 4x4, a shrink-washed Land Rover Defender, got the chop a few years ago, and the commercial van-type version is about to follow. The quirky Ignis, a Tonka toy for adults, is on the way out. So too is the Swace, which is less of a loss because it’s just a rebadged Toyota Corolla estate. We should, however, mourn the Swift Sport, one of the best bang-per-buck cars money could buy.

This whittling leaves behind hybrid versions of the Swift, Vitara, S-Cross and Across. Next year, a fully electric Vitara joins the fray, with more pure electric models to follow.

Suzuki’s heartland car remains the Swift, and a new version arrived earlier this year. It’s a fine little hatchback, and a reminder that engineers are still finding ways to make old fashioned petrol engines even more efficient.

The Swift has an all-new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with 12-volt mild hybrid assistance. It manages to be as powerful as the old engine (81bhp) but torquier (83lb ft) and, crucially, more economical (64.2mpg) and less polluting (CO2 emissions of 99g/km).

And although it’s no ball of fire, the latest Swift is even a bit more, well, Swift than the old model; 0-62mph now comes up in 12.5 seconds for the standard five-speed manual models or, if you can stomach life with a CVT automatic arrangement, 11.9 seconds.

Because this is a Suzuki, you can also specify four-wheel-drive if you need it; I have done some gentle off-roading in a 4x4 Swift in the past, and can confirm they are more capable than you’d imagine.

As we’ve noted before on these pages, low mass is your friend when it comes to making a frugal but fun-to-drive car.

The Swift is a case study for less is more. Despite being large enough to accommodate four adults in comfort (though with a volume of 265 litres, the boot isn’t as big as you might hope) and being loaded with all the latest safety kit and refinements such as heated seats and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, the Swift still weighs in under 1,000kg (the 4x4 car is listed at 1,037kg “including full options”).

Even though it’s not blessed with vast reserves of power, with so little weight to push around the Swift is brisk enough and more importantly has the agility to make your favourite back road an enjoyable drive. It feels like it’s up on its toes, ready to go; it’s on your side, and wants you to enjoy the journey, aided by a great driving position and a clear view out. It’s comfortable too, with well judged suspension damping that works well on pockmarked asphalt as well as undulating country roads.

Being a mild-hybrid means that energy is harvested during braking and sent to a small battery, ready to be released in little bursts of electric assistance as it’s needed. You can feel its gentle hand from lower revs, where the hybrid system effectively gives a torque boost to the petrol engine. It’s smooth and unobtrusive.

Two very well equipped trim levels are offered: Motion and Ultra, from £19,199 and £20,299 respectively. CVT adds £1,250 and 4x4 can only be had with Ultra trim, also for £1,250. It’s worth mentioning that Suzuki now offer a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty, as long as the car is serviced in their network.

I’d keep it simple and choose the cheapest Swift. Some rivals are a little cheaper - the Renault Clio, for example - but the Suzuki is better equipped and more economical. It’s also a bit different - and don’t we all want to be a bit different?