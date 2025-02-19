Skoda reveals revised Elroq line-up, including the range-topping Elroq SportLine

SKODA has announced the expanded line-up and pricing for its new all-electric Elroq SUV, including a range-topping SportLine version.

The Czech car-builder will offer this ‘sporting flagship’ trim – which is already in use across the Skoda range, including on the Elroq’s sister model, the Enyaq – which offers more aggressive exterior styling, a bespoke SportLine interior and a revised, stiffened suspension set-up befitting its name.

Joining the SportLine will be Elroq SE L 60 and Edition 60, which will be positioned between the previously announced entry-level SE 50 (priced from £31,500 OTR) and the Edition 85 variants – those numbers reflecting the battery capacity of each car.

Here’s how the expanded Elroq line-up breaks down:

Skoda Elroq SportLine - from £37,400 OTR

Skoda Elroq SportLine (Škoda Auto)

Available with both the 60 and 85 battery variants, the latter features standard sports suspension with specially tuned springs and dampers. Additionally, the ride height is lowered by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear. SportLine 85 models also feature progressive dynamic steering as standard.

Read more

The Elroq SportLine 60 features a 63kWh (59kWh net) battery pack and a 204PS motor that delivers power to the rear wheels. It can sprint from 0-62mph in 8.0 seconds and has a WLTP driving range of up to 263 miles.

The Elroq SportLine 85 comes with a larger 82kWh battery (77kWh net) and a 286PS rear-mounted motor. It has a 0-62mph time of just 6.6 seconds and a WLTP range of up to 355 miles. The Elroq SportLine 60 has a maximum DC rapid charge speed of 165kW, while the SportLine 85 has a peak DC charge speed of 175kW.

EXTERIOR

Skoda Elroq SportLine (Škoda Auto)

Like other SportLine models in the Škoda range, the Elroq features numerous gloss black details, including the exterior mirror caps, side window trims and roof rails. Both versions come with 20-inch Asterion black alloy wheels as standard, along with a front bumper spoiler and a rear apron insert finished in gloss black.

The SportLine badge also has a new place on the tailgate, replacing the designation of the battery version. The rear side windows and the rear window feature privacy glass as standard (privacy glass also standard on the Edition trim).

Bothe Elroq SportLine models come with full LED Matrix beam headlights with variable light distribution.

INTERIOR

Skoda Elroq SportLine interior (Škoda Auto)

Inside, the SportLine offers a sea of dark-coloured fabrics and plastics, including its headliner. The front sports seats with integrated head restraints feature black microsuede and artificial leather upholstery, grey contrasting stitching and seat heating as standard, while there’s carbon-effect trim strips on the dashboard and stainless-steel pedal covers to let you know this is a ‘sport’ model.

There’s a 13-inch infotainment screen with satellite navigation (standard from SE L), an electrically-operated tailgate with kick activation, and the heated sports steering wheel features what Skoda call ‘recuperation paddles’ – for adjusting the regen braking power.

New Elroq SE L 60 and Elroq Edition 60 - from £33,350 OTR

The new Elroq gets Skoda’s latest ‘Modern Solid’ design

Equipped with a new 63kWh (59kWh net) battery pack, both Elroq 60 models are powered by a 204PS rear-mounted motor that drives the rear wheels. Both models deliver a WLTP combined figure of 265 miles and have a peak DC rapid charge speed of 165kW.

The Elroq SE L 60 adds satellite navigation to the SE spec, plus a two-spoke leather heated multifunction steering wheel with recuperation paddles, heated front seats, front and rear parking sensors and drive mode select as standard.

All cars get a large central display as standard

Elroq Edition buyers benefit from Travel Assist Plus, Keyless entry and start/stop system with walk away locking, and Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam Assist.

The Edition also adds 19-inch Regulus anthracite alloy wheels, unique dark chrome roof rails and window trim and privacy glass with acoustic side windows. Wireless charging (15W) with cooling function along with 45W USB-C ports in the front and rear complete the equipment highlights.

Order books for the new Elroq are open now with first deliveries expected in the spring.

AT A GLANCE: Skoda Elroq on-the-road pricing

Skoda Elroq SportLine (Škoda Auto)