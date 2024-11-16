Brighten up winter gardens: Stunning container plant ideas for cold-weather cheer - Casual Gardener

Red berries of wintergreen and the purple of Skimmia behind

It’s taken its time getting here but finally winter is upon us. On the evidence of its immediate predecessors, it’s unlikely to be like the winters of old, with regular and prolonged frosty conditions, making puddles and ponds ice over.

There are of course many advantages to milder winters, not least their impact on the elderly, who this year must face plummeting temperatures without an automatic winter fuel payment, as it’s been snatched‚ Thatcher-like, by the late Tory leader’s red tie-wearing political progeny.

A decreased risk of burst pipes, less disruption to the transport network, and better air quality are some of the other upsides moderate winter temperatures bring, though it’s likely that at the same time there’s a corresponding increase in the threat posed by higher winds and more rainfall.

So much for winter cheer.

To ensure interest for the eye in the garden over the next few months you have to try a little harder and be more focused in your efforts.

Scale things down, reduce maintenance, and rely less on repetition, as you ought to with spring/summer beds and borders.

In the winter garden the pay-off has to be immediate, as very often the beholder won’t want to hang around too long – wham bam, thank you plants, then shuffle back inside.

This is where containers come into their own.

A good deep 12-18 inch pot should comfortably hold at least five different plants, preferably with contrasting textures and characteristics. Some may be small shrubs, others hardy, annual bedding, while an ivy, heather or fern won’t look amiss in a winter combination.

Pansies (Viola), cyclamen and heather (erica) in a containerised winter display (mtreasure/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Eye-catching flowers, bright berries, evergreen foliage and colourful stems should be deployed to full effect.

Ahead of plant selection ensure your pot can withstand the elements over the coming months. Clay and terracotta pots are more susceptible to cracking in icy weather, so unless, like me, you benefit from very moderate conditions, it may be a good idea to avoid them – unless labelled ‘frost-resistant’.

Ideally you want your container in a spot that’s sheltered yet gets lots of sun, as wind will scorch your plants, while those in shady locations will be more prone to freezing.

Raising your pots up by standing them on ‘feet’ better enables good drainage, preventing them from becoming waterlogged and reducing the risk of frost damage when the moisture within freezes.

Among the must-haves for your winter container display are Cyclamen, Senecio, a tree heather, and Skimmia.

Cyclamen may look delicate but they’re tough. Combine reds or pinks with white against an evergreen backdrop of a cotton lavender like the exotically-named Santolina rosmarinifolia ‘Lemon Fizz’.

Senecio are a rather understated plant, best loved for their ‘evergreen’ silvery foliage.The drought-tolerant, coastal-amenable ‘Angel Wings’, with rounded leaves that are like velvet to touch, is among the is favourites.

Senecio cineraria ‘Silver Dust’ is a half-hardy perennial best regarded as an annual, that boasts remarkable, coral-like, silver-white foliage that grows in small mounds.

Erica arborea ‘Estrella Gold’ is a tree heather with bright, upright evergreen foliage that bears white flowers in the spring.

Skimmia ‘Rubella’, which carries the Award of Garden Merit (AGM), is a small variety of shrub with dark-green leaves edged in red. The flower buds, which appear in autumn and winter, are a prominent feature of the plant, as are the scented flowers which open in spring. Use on its own or in a combination planting with wintergreen.