BMW’s Vision Driving Experience prototype previews next-generation technology

The prototype is being used as a rolling test bed for technology

BMW has revealed a striking prototype vehicle that is being used to test out some of the manufacturer’s latest technology.

The Vision Driving Experience – not slated for production – acts as a ‘rolling test rig’ for some of the brand’s new features, including upgraded drivetrain features that will debut in BMW’s upcoming ‘Neue Klasse’ range of vehicles.

The prototype vehicle also has BMW’s ‘Heart of Joy’ system at its core. Essentially, this central computer controls all aspects of the vehicle’s dynamics and handling, bringing typical BMW driving characteristics into a new electric vehicle.

The Vision Driving Experience produces a huge amount of torque (Tom Kirkpatrick/Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW AG)

Frank Weber, member of the board of management of BMW, said: “The Heart of Joy enables us to take driving pleasure not just to the next level, but another one beyond that,”

“In addition, we are further increasing efficiency, and therefore boosting range, as in future the driver will brake almost exclusively using energy regeneration. This is Efficient Dynamics squared.”

The first Neue Klasse vehicle will enter production later this year (Tom Kirkpatrick/Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW AG)

Though BMW hasn’t given details on the performance of the Vision Driving Experience, it has stated that the electric car produces a mammoth 18,000Nm of torque. BMW believes that if the vehicle can cope with this high level of torque, ‘it will be able to handle the demands of everyday driving with ease.’

The Vision Driving Experience also uses recuperation to maximise efficiency, with braking regeneration and other points of fine-tuning helping the car to bring a 25 per cent increase in efficiency over a standard EV.

The first Neue Klasse vehicle – which is expected to be an SUV – will go into full production later this year.