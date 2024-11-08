Best beauty advent calendars 2024

Here are the 7 best beauty advent calendars for every price point

Beauty advent calendars are a tricky purchase. What if I never wear lipstick? What if the shades aren’t right? What if I don’t like the scent?

The list of worrying questions can feel so endless they deter us from calendars all together.

Nevertheless, research according to Clearpay has revealed a 240% rise in advent calendar sales for women in the run up to Christmas 2023.

So fear not – we hear from beauty experts what to look for when buying an advent calendar, and the best ones on offer for 2024.

Best luxury: Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar, £260

Encased in a beautiful box resembling Liberty’s Regent Street Tudor home, the Liberty beauty calendar has 25 days, with 28 products worth £1,205 (saving of £945).

Debuting in 2014, the Liberty beauty advent calendar has become a highly coveted luxury item, and it’s tenth rendition certainly does not disappoint.

Including everything from skincare to make-up and fragrance, from brands such as Augustinus Bader, La Mer and Lisa Eldridge, the calendar is a beauty lover’s dream.

Best bang for your buck: Cult Beauty The Chic Thrills Edit (worth over £100), £30

Having released four sold out calendars, Cult Beauty has yet to disappoint. This year’s small-scale set includes beauty expert-approved products from skincare to make-up.

Including ten products from high-end brands such as Sol de Janeiro, Paula’s Choice and Charlotte Tilbury, this £30 beauty calendar is by far the best bang for your buck.

Best vegan: Holland & Barrett The Beauty Advent Calendar, £45

Holland & Barrett’s all vegan beauty calendar costs only £45 and includes 26 products ranging from candles, sumptuous oils, fragrant bath salts and even a massage brush.

Worth almost £220, you can save £175 on this vegan-friendly calendar, featuring cult classics from Weleda to Q + A and Faith in Nature. Its range and price point place it firmly at the best vegan beauty calendar this year.

Best for make-up: MAC Cosmetics The 2024 ‘Gift of Gold’ Advent Calendar (Worth £439), £180

MAC’s advent calendar is as grand as it appears in shimmering four-tired gold. The calendar includes an array of old favourites and new releases from lip-glosses to eyeliners and primers.

With 24 days, 18 of the 24 products are full-sized, and worth £439, you’re saving £259 on some epic high-end make-up.

Best for skincare: 12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar, £79

The Liz Earle 12 days of beauty calendar features all the classics alongside some exciting new launches, covering all the needs of a skincare-obsessive.

Including 12 products worth £178 (saving of £99), the calendar ranges from full-sized to travel-sized cleansers, creams and clothes.

The variety of scents is also a great touch, ranging from the classic chamomile and rosemary to their new orange flower, making it a sure win as a pamper purchase.

Best for scent: Arran Sense of Scotland Perfume and Fragrance Advent Calendar, £80

Buying scents is one of the hardest beauty purchases being down to such personal taste. Yet Arran Sense of Scotland’s winter wonderland calendar features a perfect range of fragrances if you’re buying for someone seeking their signature scent.

Worth over £180, this is the best affordable fragrance calendar on the market, including popular perfumes such as ‘After the Rain,’ ‘Seaweed & Sage’ and ‘Lochranza and Kildonan.’

The 2024 edition also features two limited edition scents, ‘Winter Forrest’ and ‘Rowanberry Embers’.

Best for nails: Manucurist Let It Glow! Advent Calendar, £139

The Manicurist nail advent calendar features 24 full-sized products. The Let It Glow calendar includes a range of nail polishes, oils, nail masks – plus tools such as nail files and cuticle pushers.

The colours are gorgeous nudes, pinks and metallics, perfect for any skin tone. The nail polishes are all non-toxic and made from mostly natural ingredients, including potato, corn, cassava and cotton – making this the top calendar for eco-enthusiasts and nail-lovers alike.