A Co Down restaurant has been named the ‘Best Asian Restaurant’ in Northern Ireland at the UK-wide Asian Curry Awards.

Bangor’s Bangla, which specialises in serving authentic Indian and Bangladeshi Cuisine, scooped the award for best regional Asian Restaurant of the Year at the glittering gala dinner in London on Sunday evening.

“Thank you all our customers and friends who had voted us and your support to win the awards 2024,” read a Facebook post from the eatery.

Four Belfast businesses were also shortlisted - The Jharna, Bengal Brasserie, Himalayan Restaurant and Yak’s Indian & Nepalese Restaurant.

Dubbed the “Curry Oscars” the event was organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), which represents the nation’s 30,000 restaurants and takeaways - the only accolades acknowledging the full panoply of Asian cuisines.

The award winners were chosen by the ACF’s esteemed panel of judges from a list of finalists voted for by the spice-loving public.

Covering fine dining, casual dining, street food, and the complete range of Asian and Oriental cuisines the event aims to celebrate excellence in food and service across the whole of the Asian catering sector in the UK.

Speaking at the awards Mr Yawar Khan, Chairman of the ACF said: “It is with immense pride that we present these awards each year. The success of every business here tonight is down to the passion, determination and culinary talent that drives this industry forward.

“Congratulations to all tonight’s winners and huge thanks to everyone who invests in our industry which continues to contribute billions to the UK economy each year despite the challenging economic climate.”

In addition to the awards given for the best restaurant in each region of the UK, awards are also presented for Takeaway of the Year, Event Caterer of the Year, Best Fine Dining Restaurant, Restaurant Group of the Year, Best International Restaurant, Best Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Street Food of the Year, and, for the much coveted Asian Chef of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement.