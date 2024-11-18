Ariana Grande swaps pink for sherbet lemon at Wicked London premiere

Ariana Grande paid homage to the stage production in a yellow ball gown alongside Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo (left) and Ariana Grande arriving for the UK premiere of Wicked at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre in London.

Singer and actor Ariana Grande paid homage to the original Wicked stage production by swapping her typical pink dresses for a lemon ballgown for the film’s London premiere.

The 31-year-old star, who plays ‘the good witch’ styled the yellow gown swathed in ruched organza with a pair of John Lennon-style tinted glasses.

Ariana Grande called back to the original stage production with her yellow ball gown (Ian West/PA)

The look was a tribute to the stage production where the character Glinda wears a butter yellow dress during the songs ‘One Short Day’ and ‘Defying Gravity’.

Erivo however sported a classic dramatic black ensemble channelling her on-screen persona, Elphaba. The 37-year-old wore a black Schiaparelli autumn/winter 2024 couture gown styled by Jason Bolden.

Cynthia Erivo wore new season Schiaparelli (Ian West/PA)

Erivo’s dress featured a tapered black velvet bodice with a black tulle skirt revealing a shimmering bronze sphere that illuminated her left leg. She accessorised the look with a Schiaparelli head piece and black velvet opera gloves, with make-up by Charlotte Tilbury.

The leading women were joined by an array of famous faces from the cast as they took to the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Part I of Wicked premieres in London in anticipation for the film’s Friday release, which will be followed by part II in November 2025.

Michelle Yeoh, 62, who stars as Madame Morrible, sported Wicked’s signature colours in a black leather, white and emerald green strapless gown. The Malaysian actor paired the look with a slicked back bun, diamond drip earrings and a green watch.

Michelle Yeoh wore the film’s signature colours (Ian West/PA)

Bowen Yang wore a sherbet lemon Luar suit from the label’s spring/summer 2024 collection, with spherical-dotted piping, a baby pink shirt and matching Luar bag. The 34-year-old American actor plays Pfannee in the cinema adaptation.

Bowen Yang followed Grande’s lead in a lemon Luar suit (Ian West/PA)

Frankie and Joan Grande, Ariana’s half-brother and mother respectively, also donned the film’s classic colours in black and white ensembles with green accents.

Joan, 67, wore a black Chanel-inspired tweed dress coat with an emerald green fascinator and heeled gothic boots.

Joan Grande and Frankie Grande matched in black, white and green ensembles (Ian West/PA)

While Frankie, 41, wore a monochromatic checked suit jacket with a black maxi skirt. The American singer and actor finished the look with green fingerless gloves, shimmering green eyeshadow and a platinum blonde quiff.

Frankie Grande accented his monochromatic look with emerald green details (Ian West/PA)

American actor Ethan Slater, 32, wore a monochromatic black slim fit suit with an open collar.

Ethan Slater mirrored Cynthia Erivo in an all-black ensemble (Ian West/PA)

He plays Boq in the film, and reportedly started dating his co-star, Dangerous Woman singer Grande, shortly after beginning filming.

Jeff Goldblum, 72, who plays The Wizard in the film, channelled his on screen persona with a dramatic black overcoat topped with grey-blue feathers – and a Burberry check tie.

Jeff Goldblum brought the drama in a feathered cape (Ian West/PA)

Jonathan Bailey, 36, who stars as Fiyero Tigelaar, wore a white double breasted tuxedo with contrasting black trousers and bow tie. The Bridgerton star swapped his classic quiff for a Bond-esque pushed back side part.

Jonathan Bailey channelled suave sophistication in a black and white tuxedo (Ian West/PA)

The film’s director Jon M. Chu, 45, channelled the Emerald City of Oz in a forest green velvet suit jacket with a black bow tie and trousers. Chu finished the look with a pair of silver framed infinity glasses.

Director Jon M. Chu evoked Wicked’s Wizard in an emerald green suit (Ian West/PA)

Presenter Amanda Holden, 53, and her 12-year-old daughter Hollie Rose Hughes, channelled the Wicked style dichotomy too with Hughes in a pink satin mini dress and Holden in a a rich green latex jumpsuit.

Amanda Holden and Hollie Rose Hughes dressed as the contrasting good and bad witch in pink and green (Ian West/PA)

British actor Bronwyn James wore a black off the shoulder midi dress with a contrasting A-line satin skirt. The 30-year-old plays ShenShen in the film.

Bronwyn James sported a classic black ball gown with old Hollywood waves (Ian West/PA)

Kiss FM presenter Harriet Rose sported Britain’s most up-and-coming fashion designer with a Maximillian Raynor red and black gingham dress.