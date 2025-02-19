‘Anything a boy can do, a girl can do better...’ - the Holy Cross girls learning to be builders, joiners and plumbers

Holy Cross P7 pupils Theresa (left) and Abbie (right) sanding the wood they’ve cut for their building project

“My parents always tell me that anything a boy can do, a girl can do better,” says 11-year-old Fíadh. She’s among a group of pupils from Holy Cross Girls’ Primary School in north Belfast who have taken part in a series of DIY workshops run by Women’s Tec, as part of their Building Girls project.

The workshops are empowering P7 girls to look beyond traditional roles and careers for women and show them they can learn the skills to work in any industry.

Ahead of International Women’s Day, which will be marked on March 8, the workshops have also given the Holy Cross girls a practical opportunity to join women of all ages in celebrating their achievements and striving for gender equality.

Women’s Tec programme coordinator Claire King teaching Sophie to use a saw

Claire King, programme coordinator at Women’s Tec, explains that Building Girls “is about giving P7 girls the knowledge, skills and confidence to break away from gender stereotypes and show them the opportunities available to them in the world of construction”.

“Building isn’t just for boys - girls can do it too,” she says.

Claire says that when the Women’s Tec team first meet a group of P7 pupils, “we open up discussion about girls and boys, how different toys and activities are aimed at them, and how they might be treated differently”.

Holy Cross Girls' Primary School P7 teacher Laura McCann with pupils Eirinn (left) and Fíadh (right)

“Overwhelmingly, the girls always think that everything should be for everyone, regardless of gender,” she observes.

This then leads to a discussion on careers where women are underrepresented, such as joinery, plumbing and construction.

“We want to show the girls that non-traditional female jobs roles are opportunities for them in the future and we use female tutors to reinforce those messages – like our tutor Joanne, who is a qualified joiner and mechanic. She is a great role model for the girls.”

Some people think girls are just into dancing and beauty, but I think all girls should get to do these building classes — Eirinn, P7 Holy Cross Girls' Primary School pupil

The Building Girls project is funded through the National Lottery Community Fund. Women’s Tec are using the £20,000 grant to run practical workshops in schools over the next two years.

“This National Lottery funding is allowing us to expand the number of sessions we can provide to schools so we can really embed these practical skills,” says Claire.

“P7 is a good age to target for this project as the girls are physically big enough to use the tools and they are transitioning to their next school. Most of the girls we meet have never held a drill, but they love learning to use it, and it makes them excited to study technology and design next year.

“The girls are so proud of what they create in our workshops and so excited to bring them home to show their families. We hear stories about them using tools at home and can see how empowered they feel to be able to build something from start to finish.”

Women’s Tec tutor Joanne Rea teaching Holy Cross Girls' PS P7 pupil Eirinn how to use a drill

Eirinn, another P7 pupil at Holy Cross Girls’ Primary School, has been enjoying the weekly workshops. “I love being practical and making things, it’s exciting being in a workshop and learning to use all the tools,” she explains.

“I got to learn how to measure wood and use a saw to cut it. Then to sand it to make it smooth and drill holes for screws.

“Some people think girls are just into dancing and beauty, but I think all girls should get to do these building classes. I’m proud of what I’ve made and I’m excited to do technology and design classes next year at my new school.”

Eirinn and Fíadh’s teacher, Laura McCann, says the project is making a real difference in the P7 girls’ lives.

“I can see a skillset growing in the girls that we wouldn’t otherwise see in the classroom,” says Laura.

“Learning these skills isn’t part of the curriculum, so it isn’t something the girls would normally have access to in school if it wasn’t for Women’s Tec delivering these workshops.

“I can see the girls’ confidence growing and they are very enthusiastic about attending the classes and doing more DIY in the future. They look forward to each session and I’ve had parents comment on what a positive programme it is for their girls.”

Fíadh agrees: “After the first class I was really excited to tell my Daddy what I’d learnt, and he let me use some tools to help him build some furniture at home.

“My sisters are in P6 and after seeing what I can do, they hope these classes will be running next year for them too.”

Women’s Tec was awarded a National Lottery Awards for All grant to run the Building Girls project. Find out more about the funding at tnlcommunityfund.org.uk or contact the National Lottery Community Fund at enquiries.ni@tnlcommunityfund.org.uk or 028 9055 1455.

More about Women’s Tec at womenstec.org