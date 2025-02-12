Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida will be priced from under £28,000

Alfa Romeo has revealed prices and specifications for its new Junior Ibrida SUV.

Prices start at £27,895, undercutting rivals such as the Peugeot 2008 hybrid by over £3,000.

Under the bonnet, the car is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 48V lithium-ion battery and electric motor – producing a total of 159bhp.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail lights, keyless entry and rain-sensing wipers.

Prices for the Junior Ibrida start at £27,895. (Alfa Romeo)

Inside, there are two 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and digital driver’s display. There is wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting as well as black and blue cloth upholstery.

Meanwhile, the Junior boasts one of the largest boot spaces in this sector with a total capacity of 415 litres.

Alfa Romeo is offering the Junior Ibrida with a choice of optional equipment packs.

The Technology pack includes a wireless charging pad, LED matrix headlights, front and rear parking sensors and adaptive cruise control. The Premium pack includes rear privacy glass, a black painted body kit and heated massaging front seats.

The Ibrida will be available to order later this month and will sit alongside the electric variants in the Junior range. Prices for the electric models start from £33,895 and rise to £42,295 for the performance-focused Veloce.