9 ways to style your space with this season’s wintry, earthy tones

An ode to comfort, the beauty of beige, chocolate brown and sweet chestnut are natural hues that are so easy to come home to.

Especially when blended with bleached woods, solid oak and faux fur.

Adding depth and warmth, they’re the new neutrals in the world of interiors… versatile and welcoming, brown breaks with tradition when you style it with contemporary pieces.

But it also retains that wonderful cocooning, fireside feel with a fun throw over an accent chair, or scented candle styled with pine cones.

Here’s what’s lending richness and texture…

1. Winter Mercury Bauble Candle – Large, £60, The White Company

Spicy and warming, with top notes of cinnamon, clove and orange, finish the look and team this celestial candle with a wooden board and extra-long matches.

2. Brick Red Stoneware Vase, £14, Heavenly Homes

A quick and easy way to bring texture to a table, fill this sculptural vase with dried flowers in a rich mix of burnt orange, caramel and cocoa.

3. Habitat x Morris & Co. Canterbury Oak Dining Bench, £300, Habitat Check Patterned Rug – Neutral, from £100, Habitat

(Jon Day)

Seating has never been easier with a dining bench. Easy to slide into, space saving, and with a curved backrest, this one can be crowned with a cream cushion. A tufted wool rug under foot makes a perfect pairing.

4. Classic Cutlery Set, Chocolate, £44, Rebecca Udall

For a farmhouse look to top off your tablescape, this classic chocolate brown cutlery will sit happily with stoneware and a rustic centrepiece.

5. Tuiss Marius Chestnut Roman Blind, from £30.25, Blinds 2go

With the nights drawing in, controlling natural light is the current focus. Think timeless window dressing and with its tonal brown palette, weaves of bamboo and jute lending texture and definition, these blinds offer a chic, rustic vibe.

6. Cream, Brown and Tan Hide Check Stool with Wooden Legs, £59.99, Homescapesonline

When you want to feather your nest with a footstool, this contemporary piece is right on point.

7. Longwool Sheepskin Rug – Paco, £59.40, Lime Lace

Made from natural sheepskin, this sumptuous throw looks effortlessly stylish… and is a go-to for warmth and comfort.

8. Patterned Brush Texture Throw Blanket, £14, Primark

(THE PRODUCTION FACTORY)

Layer your couch, bed or bench with this budget-friendly throw that hints at cottagecore.

9. OHS Ribbed Faux Fur Duvet Set – Cream, from £23 (Double), Online Home Shop

It’s snuggle season… so switch out cotton for cosy teddy fleece to imbibe a chalet-style scheme. Think alpine-inspired charm which works like a dream with boucle cushions and cup of hot cocoa.