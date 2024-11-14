5 tips for getting smooth and hydrated hair this winter

Here’s how to get your hair looking healthy and shining this winter

It’s that time of year where your skin is needing that extra layer of moisturiser – or your lips are requiring more Vaseline than usual – yes, the brisk effects of winter are upon us.

Whilst it may be easier to ignore than our skin, our hair will also be feeling the impact of winter, making it more dry, tangled and susceptible to breakage.

Whilst hair masks and hydrating oils will only get you so far, experts reveal their secrets to hydrated-looking hair this season.

Why winter makes our hair dry

Hair dries out when your scalp doesn’t produce enough natural oil or when your strands lose moisture. This can be down to a variety of factors, from ageing to environmental, but the cold air that winter brings certainly contributes to dryness.

“We tend to forget that central heating can have a big impact, and dry hair tends to be more porous, meaning it will absorb moisture quickly and lose it quickly, making it less elastic, more brittle and susceptible to breakage,” explains Philip Kingsley’s trichologist and brand president, Anabel Kingsley.

“Tell-tale signs of dry hair are frizz, lack of shine, tangles, crisp straw-like texture and breakage. This is why prioritising a weekly pre-shampoo deep-conditioning treatment helps to flood moisture back into parched strands, improving hair elasticity.”

1. Wash your hair less frequently than usual

Frequent washing, especially with harsh shampoos, can strip hair of its natural oils and worsen your hair’s dryness and frizz.

“You should wash hair no more than two to three times per week in winter, using a mild, sulphate-free shampoo,” explains Odylique’s co-founder Abi Weeds. “This routine helps maintain your hair’s natural moisture balance and reduces frizz.

Sulphates are affordable synthetic ingredients that clean your hair by stripping it of all its natural oils, as opposed to cleaning excess oils, which naturally derived (often more expensive) products do.

“Look out for ingredients like sodium, SLS, SLES, ALS or ALES on the bottle, as this may help you to spot whether your current shampoo contains sulphates,” explains professional hairdresser at Capital Hair and Beauty, Nicola Wilcox.

Moroccan Oil Sulphate-Free Hydrating Shampoo with Argan Oil, £18.85, John Lewis

Odylique Sulphate-Free Lavender Conditioner & Detangler, £14.50

2. If you have fine hair, use oils sparingly

It can be tempting to whack an ultra-hydrating oil or hair mask into dry hair, but if your hair is fine or thinning, this can drag it down and make it appear more limp and lifeless.

If your hair is thinning or naturally dry, London-based stylist Moe Harb at Beauty Club London says to “use a rich conditioner that you leave on for a bit longer – around five to 10 minutes – so that the hair cuticle has time to absorb moisture.”

When purchasing hydrating products, be sure to look out for the keyword: lightweight. “For daily upkeep, a lightweight hydrating mist can keep your hair soft and frizz-free without making it heavy and greasy,” Harb explains.

John Frieda Volume Lift Lightweight Conditioning Mist, £6.99, Boots

3. For brittle hair, add strength

Ageing doesn’t just affect the colour of our hair, but its condition, making our hair drier and more brittle.

The hair cycle also changes as we age, as the growing stage shortens and less sebum is produced. This means the diameter of the hair is thinner, resulting in drier strands.

If you’re seeing your hair become more brittle, Haug London Haus‘s co-founder Siobhan Haug, recommends looking for strengthening products that include ingredients like peptides, collagen and niacinamide.

“A protein-packed hair primer will help strengthen hair that’s exposed to a lot of heat styling or blow drying,” explains Haug. “For extra gloss finish with a blitz of shine spray to get a beautiful radiant glow.

“Peptides are short chains of amino acids that make up certain proteins our hair requires. Products such as the Minimalist Maleic Bond Repair Complex Hair Mask include these proteins that will help rebuild broken strands and soften hair.

Minimalist Maleic Bond Repair Complex 5% Hair Mask with Transglutaminase, Amino Acids & Ceramides, £12.99, Amazon

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Deep-Conditioning Treatment, £38

Redken Acidic Colour Activated Glass Gloss Treatment, £25.99 (was £32.50), Just My Look

4. Introduce anti-dandruff products

Dry hair stems from dry scalps – and that means dandruff. “We do know that dandruff and a flaky scalp are more common in winter, partly down to our diets – yes, cheese and Champagne can encourage dandruff! – and it’s important to treat it as soon as possible as it can increase hair fall,” explains Kingsley.

“If you are struggling with an itchy or flaky scalp, I recommend using a targeted anti-microbial shampoo,” says Kingsley.

Wilde Science Lab Clear Head Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, £16

5. Minimise heat

It may seem like a mantra we’re constantly told by our hairdressers, but minimising heat in the winter is even more crucial than any other time of year.

“Hot tools can strip hair of moisture, leading to split ends and frizz, which are harder to manage in winter,” explains Harb. “If you must use heat, lower the temperature and always use a heat protectant to minimise damage.”

Excessive heat over time can break down the keratin in your hair, making it weaker and more prone to breakage, Kingsley explains.

“While it may take a little longer, a low to medium heat setting will give you great styling results, but without dryness, breakage, and split ends. You should also always use a heat protectant and don’t hold your dryer right next to your strands,” says Kingsley.

If you’re unsure how hot your tools can be, think about having it on the back of your hand – if it’s too hot to hold for a few seconds – it’s too hot for your hair.

Redken Extreme Play Safe Treatment, £23.40 (was £26), Look Fantastic