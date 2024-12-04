5 new festive books to read this week

These are our top picks from this year’s new Christmas-themed books…

Fiction

1. All I Want For Christmas by Karen Swan is published in paperback by Pan, priced £9.99 (ebook £5.99). Available now

Just 1 month until the brand new festive romance by Sunday Times bestseller @KarenSwan1 hits the shelves! ✨ Escape to Copenhagen for the perfect winter romance where three first dates and an art-world mystery collide. . . Available to pre-order now 💖https://t.co/qVXd8nl3Bt pic.twitter.com/OlVCJLPHIE — Pan Macmillan (@panmacmillan) September 10, 2024

It’s that time of year again when the bookshops start to fill with festive romance reads, and Karen Swan is adding the cosy All I Want For Christmas into the mix. Set in Copenhagen’s art world, Darcy Cotterell isn’t feeling particularly festive as she digs through the vaults of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts to discover who the mystery woman on a newly recovered work of art. However, it’s not all academia for Darcy as her friend, Freja, lines her up with three blind dates. As Freja attempts to ignite the festive flame, Darcy matches with a lawyer who is both infuriating and heavily involved in her research. Karen Swan balances art mystery and dark subjects with the light hand needed for romance that can swell even Scrooge’s cold heart.

8/10

(Review by Rachel Howdle)

2. Murder Under The Mistletoe by Reverend Richard Coles is published in hardback by W&N, priced £12.99 (ebook £6.99). Available now

SIGNED BOOKS OF AN ECLESIASTICAL NATURE ALERT! I'm delighted to tell you that we've got a few more SIGNED copies of @RevRichardColes very special seasonal Canon Clement Novella, "Murder Under The Mistletoe". You can get one right HERE. https://t.co/caIGif8qUo pic.twitter.com/gJLv2LbImB — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) November 16, 2024

A family gathering and a feast of food to enjoy topped off with a secret recipe for bread sauce is surely a recipe for a perfect Christmas Day. But instead of eating, drinking and being merry, one of the guests drops down dead during a game of charades, shortly after a kiss under the mistletoe. The Reverend Richard Coles makes the reader wait until nearly the end of his latest book to reveal another murder in the parish of Canon Daniel Clement. Detective Sergeant Neil Vanloo is among the guests and joins the Canon in trying to solve the crime and catch the Christmas killer. Fans of the previous Canon Clement mysteries will love the trademark humour of Coles, the former Communards pop star turned vicar and radio host who now writes easy-to- read, funny, clever crime novels.

8/10

(Review by Alan Jones)

3. The Mistletoe Mystery by Nita Prose is published in hardback by HarperCollins, priced £9.99 (ebook £2.99). Available now

The feel-good festive read #TheMistletoeMystery by @NitaProse publishes today with @HarperCollinsUK🔔❄️ Return to The Regency Hotel in this charming and escapist cosy tale from the bestselling author of The Maid🔎 You can find a copy here: https://t.co/SmtrCFFH8y pic.twitter.com/Md9C1wR7av — Madeleine Milburn Agency (@MMLitAgency) October 10, 2024

Canadian author Nita Prose has made a name for herself with a series of murder mysteries set in a high-class hotel, with head maid Molly at the centre. Now, Prose has set her sights on Christmas in a standalone novella – which feels so cloying and cliched that it almost makes you wish for a spot of murder. Molly and her boyfriend Juan are counting down the days until Christmas, until Juan starts acting somewhat suspicious, and Molly spirals into thinking something is awry. To everyone other than Molly – including the reader – the mystery in question is evident from the beginning, making for a somewhat dreary read full of OTT Christmas cheer. If you want an easy festive read full of life lessons and characters who enjoy singing Christmas songs way more than the average person, this is the one for you – otherwise perhaps wait for Prose’s next full-length offering, which will hopefully feature a much juicier mystery.

5/10

(Review by Lily Rose)

Non-fiction

4. A Poem For Every Day of Christmas, edited by Allie Esiri, is published in hardback by Macmillan Children’s Books, priced £10 (ebook £5.99). Available now

#APoemforEveryDayofChristmas by @AllieEsiri is an absolutely gorgeous anthology comprising of 31 poems to take you through the whole month of December. Christmas just came early! 🎄🎄🎄 Thank you @bookbreakuk & @panmacmillan for this wonderful gift 🎁 pic.twitter.com/9zwVyDB2qN — Jo_Scho_Reads 📚📚📚 (@JoanneSchofiel1) December 2, 2024

With the boom in novelty advent calendars and new fads seemingly introduced every Christmas, this is a gorgeous tradition you will want to revisit year after year. A Poem For Every Day Of Christmas – a compilation of 31 poems arranged by date order from December 1-31 – contains a hit of culture for each day of the festive month, from the traditional Christmas poems we know and love, such as We Wish You A Merry Christmas, to work from contemporary legends like Brian Bilston and Wendy Cope. It’s the perfect countdown for the big day, and suitable for all, from parents reading to their children to anyone wanting to swap their social media scrolling for a bit of everyday wisdom. It’s a great way to get into the festive spirit while also making a commitment to some deeper contemplation at a time where consumerism is rife.

10/10

(Review by Sophie Goodall)

Children’s book of the week

5. The Christmasaurus And The Night Before Christmas by Tom Fletcher, illustrated by Shane Devries, is published in hardback by Puffin, priced £12.99 (ebook £6.99). Available now

This October the second wonderful rhyming Christmasaurus, picture book from the brilliant @TomFletcher sees the lovable dinosaur struggling to find the best way to help Santa's elves prepare for Christmas! Preorder your copy here: https://t.co/QuDwVTyPoD pic.twitter.com/FRhI8fIYnB — Waterstones Kids (@WaterstonesKids) July 16, 2024

The Christmasaurus And The Night Before Christmas is a charming tale of immense imagination with Fletcher creating a world that immediately brings the reader into the story and captures the sheer excitement of Christmas Eve. His loveable character, the Christmasaurus, is keen to help at the North Pole in the build-up to Christmas but failing to impress his elf peers with his baking, decorating and present wrapping. Unfortunately, he doesn’t quite feel the Christmas spirit, wondering whether anyone will care or notice if he’s not around this Christmas. But it is Santa that lifts the story and drives home the heartfelt message of Fletcher’s book, going against majority opinion and loving Christmasaurus’ baking, decorations and wrapping, bringing the dinosaur back from hiding. A great Christmas Eve read for your kids, with vivid animation and a captivating and heartwarming storyline.

8/10

(Review by Christopher Henry-Reeve)

BOOK CHARTS FOR THE WEEK ENDING NOVEMBER 30

HARDBACK (FICTION)

1. We Solve Murders by Richard Osman

2. In Too Deep by Lee Child & Andrew Child

3. The Hotel Avocado by Bob Mortimer

4. Heavenly Bodies by Imani Erriu

5. Orbital by Samantha Harvey

6. Killing Time by Alan Bennett

7. Precipice by Robert Harris

8. Odyssey by Stephen Fry

9. The Party by Tessa Hadley

10. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney

(Compiled by Waterstones)

HARDBACK (NON-FICTION)

1. Private Eye Annual 2024 by Ian Hislop

2. I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You by Miranda Hart

3. Cher: The Memoir, Part One by Cher

4. Guinness World Records 2025

5. Diddly Squat by Jeremy Clarkson

6. A Pawtobiography by Ted the Dog

7. Mary’s Foolproof Dinners by Mary Berry

8. Unleashed by Boris Johnson

9. Food For Life Cookbook by Tim Spector

10. Freedom: Memoirs 1954 – 2021 by Angela Merkel

(Compiled by Waterstones)

AUDIOBOOKS (FICTION AND NON-FICTION)

1. We Solve Murders by Richard Osman

2. I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You by Miranda Hart

3. The Hotel Avocado by Bob Mortimer

4. Death On The Lusitania by R. L. Graham

5. Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty

6. Atomic Habits by James Clear

7. Odyssey by Stephen Fry

8. Lights Out by Navessa Allen

9. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

10. We Who Wrestle With God by Jordan B. Peterson

(Compiled by Audible)