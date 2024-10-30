5 new books to read this week

Richard Powers’ latest novel is longlisted for the Booker Prize 2024…

Fiction

1. Pretty Little Thing by Kit Duffield is published in paperback by Thomas & Mercer, priced £8.99 (ebook £2.99). Available now

In this gripping thriller, Beckett Ryan returns to her childhood home to bury her parents, who died within a week of each other. The once-familiar community turns hostile, and her only ally is Leanne, a supposed childhood friend. Beckett, a successful author now facing financial ruin due to her mother’s entanglement in an internet scam, desperately needs the sale of her family home to save her from bankruptcy. But her hopes of leaving behind a painful past unravel as returning home stirs buried memories and secrets capable of destroying lives. Tackling themes of violence, trauma, isolation, betrayal and love, this story unfolds with a fast-paced, twist-filled plot that keeps readers captivated. The characters are layered and relatable, despite some shocking traits. It’s an engaging read, with unexpected turns that make it hard to put down.

8/10

(Review by Amanda De Beer)

2. Playground by Richard Powers is published in hardback by Hutchinson Heinemann, priced £20 (ebook £10.99). Available now

🌊 OUT TODAY 🌊 PLAYGROUND, the new Booker Prize-longlisted novel by Richard Powers. 'The writing feels like the ocean. Vast, mysterious, deep and alive' PERCIVAL EVERETT 'An extraordinarily immersive . . . Gripping, alarming and uplifting' EMMA DONOGHUE pic.twitter.com/vBTjtRxf0d — Hutchinson Heinemann (@HutchHeinemann) September 26, 2024

Richard Powers has a backlist of successful novels and a MacArthur ‘genius grant’ to his name, and his work often explores his interest in biology and technology and its intersection with art and wonder. Playground addresses both these topics, backgrounded by the ocean’s infinite strangeness. On the island of Makatea, scarred by colonial-era mining, four characters converge: a pioneering marine biologist, a Polynesian artist, and two estranged schoolfriends – one now a social media mogul. The paths leading them there unfold slowly at first, building apparently to a dramatic choice about the island’s future. However, the novel does not conclude neatly, instead pulling the rug from under the reader and leaving them to reflect on the art and artifice of storytelling, creativity and playfulness.

8/10

(Review by Joshua Pugh Ginn)

3. The Trunk by Kim Ryeo-ryeong is published in paperback by Doubleday, priced £12.99 (ebook £5.99). Available October 31

In a similar vein of Apple show Severance, South Korean novel The Trunk puts the spotlight on a rather dystopian working setup. 29-year-old Noh Inji works for Wedding & Life, in a secretive decision where she’s married to rich men for short-term contracts – becoming their live-in wives for a year or so, for those who want a marriage tailored exactly to their needs. It suits Inji, who doesn’t put much stock in men or love, and wanted to escape from her mother. For her latest assignment, she’s surprised to be rematched with a previous husband – and soon, they both discover the darker side of the business. It’s a fascinating concept and reads like a thriller – you can see why it’s being adapted into a Netflix series – but there’s ultimately not enough plot driving it forward, and what does happen hangs together far too loosely, making for a somewhat unsatisfying ending.

7/10

(Review by Prudence Wade)

Non-fiction

4. Forest Of Noise by Mosab Abu Toha is published in hardback by Fourth Estate, priced £10.99 (ebook £6.99). Available now

'Powerful, capacious and profound' Ocean Vuong'Astonishing' Terrance Hayes A deeply powerful collection of poems about life in Gaza by award-winning Palestinian poet, Mosab Abu Toha. #ForestOfNoise is coming this November.https://t.co/8v1nKNqzDA pic.twitter.com/aSI6yfYNA9 — HarperInsider at HarperCollins (@HarperInsider) October 4, 2024

This collection of poems by Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha articulates the human cost of conflict in a moving and important read on life in Gaza. This UK debut is a powerful account that takes the reader on a journey through the rubble and constant danger, told by Abu Toha who himself had his home bombed and whose family was forced to flee. He tells the stories of children, loved ones, death, loss and orange trees in short, direct, heartbreaking verses. The newly-published poems come at a time when war remains in the daily news, yet this artistic series takes readers beyond the headlines, shedding light and emotion on a crisis that will stay with you.

9/10

(Review by Anahita Hossein-Pour)

Children’s book of the week

5. Beanie The Bansheenie by Eoin Colfer, illustrated by Steve McCarthy, is published in hardback by Walker Books, priced £12.99 (no ebook). Available October 31

Delighted to say that the judges of @AnPostIBAS have shortlisted my new book Beanie the Bansheenie as one of their Irish Children’s Book of the 2024! DEAD chuffed ☠️ illustrated by amazing @mrstevemccarthy 🖤 pic.twitter.com/KAIi9YPzbW — Eoin Colfer (@EoinColfer) October 25, 2024

Artemis Fowl author Eoin Colfer’s latest picture book is a beautiful take on classic Irish mythology. He takes the folklore around banshees – sinister creatures who let you know when you’re about to die – and focuses on a baby banshee, known as a bansheenie. This particular bansheenie, named Beanie, wants to change her path – instead of being a herald of death, she decides to help her human, Rose, and protect her from danger. It’s a sweet tale that is beautifully accompanied by Steve McCarthy’s intricate illustrations. It’s a bit more complex than your average picture book, but is rich in detail and colour, making for uplifting read about a myth that lots of kids might not have heard about.

8/10

(Review by Lily Rose)

BOOK CHARTS FOR THE WEEK ENDING OCTOBER 19

HARDBACK (FICTION)

1. In Too Deep by Lee Child & Andrew Child

2. Spectacular by Stephanie Garber

3. Murder Under The Mistletoe by Reverend Richard Coles

4. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney

5. Karla’s Choice by Nick Harkaway & John le Carré

6. The Waiting by Michael Connelly

7. Midnight And Blue by Ian Rankin

8. We Solve Murders by Richard Osman

9. The Wood At Midwinter by Susanna Clarke

10. Rewitched by Lucy Jane Wood

(Compiled by Waterstones)

HARDBACK (NON-FICTION)

1. Sizzle & Drizzle by Nancy Birtwhistle

2. Last Boy Of ’66 by Sir Geoff Hurst

3. Simply Jamie by Jamie Oliver

4. Patriot by Alexei Navalny

5. Diddly Squat by Jeremy Clarkson

6. It’s A Farming Thing by Kaleb Cooper

7. Guinness World Records 2025

8. Dear Scotland by Ally McCoist

9. Unleashed by Boris Johnson

10. A History Of Britain In Ten Enemies by Terry Deary

(Compiled by Waterstones)

AUDIOBOOKS (FICTION AND NON-FICTION)

1. I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You by Miranda Hart

2. We Solve Murders by Richard Osman

3. In Too Deep by Lee Child & Andrew Child

4. Odyssey by Stephen Fry

5. Unleashed by Boris Johnson

6. Sweetpea by C. J. Skuse

7. The Hotel Avocado by Bob Mortimer

8. The Profiler by Helen Fields

9. Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty

10. Sonny Boy by Al Pacino

(Compiled by Audible)