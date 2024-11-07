11 wonderful wreaths and garlands to style up your space

A Christmas wreath is one of the most heartening ways to say welcome

When it comes to doorscaping, charming décor and celestial centrepieces, a Christmas wreath is one of the most heartening ways to say welcome.

Moreover, you can up the ante by using them as wall art, tying them to the back of a chair with a ribbon to match your scheme, and laying them flat on a table and crowning the centre with LED candles.

To complete the look, a garland adds the final flourish and string of fairy lights sets the scene for a winter wonderland…

1. Habitat Plum Foliage Traditional Christmas Wreath, £35, Habitat

(Jon Day)

With ruby red and plum petals, fir green foliage, vibrant berries and natural pinecones, this eye-catching wreath will add a new dimension to your doorway.

2. Artificial Peppermint Garland, £42, Blooming Artificial

Cute candy cane stripes, red holly berries, bright baubles and festive ribbon to tie it all together, this garland will look stunning strung around a fireplace.

3. Stacey Solomon Green & White Mistletoe Wreath, £18, Direct.asda

Combing olive green mistletoe with realistic white berries, this minimalistic wreath will look right at home with Scandi-style decos.

4. Valley Snowdrift Garland, £52, Dibor

(DIBOR)

For a showy display, this glam garland with snow white poinsettias adorned with sparkly baubles, pearly mistletoe berries and feathery sprigs of pine needles makes a dazzling display draped around a staircase or mantelpiece.

5. John Lewis Berries and Pine Cones Wreath, £40, John Lewis

With a rustic feel, faux berries, pine cones, frosted leaves and woven rope, this wreath makes a lovely wintry focal point… place in the centre of a gallery wall or Christmas collage.

6. OHS Christmas Festive Frosted Berry Garland, Red/Green, £14 (was £21), Online Home Shop

OHS

A top tip for tablescapes, garlands make a great table runner and with frosted berries, pinecones and just the right measure of foliage, this one’s a jolly good buy.

7. George Gold-Tone Pine Christmas Garland, £18, Direct.asda

A little glitz goes a long way and this one can always be styled as a candle garland with gold LED pillar candles.

8. Metallic Magic Bauble Wreath, £58, Dibor

(DIBOR)

Dial up the drama with this glitzy gold wreath embellished with bronze baubles, verdant pine branches, gold stems and shimmering copper and champagne accents.

9. John Lewis Leaf and Bauble Garland, Champagne, £35, John Lewis & Partners

A classy combination of metallic baubles, champagne beads, cones and sprigs of gold leaves, this garland can be hooked across a window dressing for top-to-toe schemes.

10. Blueberry Christmas Wreath, £60, Ella James

With a beautiful range of blueberries, white berries and seasonal green alongside blue foliage, think a striking blue velvet ribbon and sapphire blue décor for maximum impact.

11. Mistletoe LED Decoration Wreath, £39.95, Annabel James

This heart-shaped frame strewn with mistletoe and lit by warm white LEDs makes a simple, stylish statement.