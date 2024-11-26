Tristan Noack Hofmann enjoying Arva’s historic journey

WITH Arva looking dead and buried in their Ulster semi-final clash against Magheracloone, the Cavan men needed inspiration, someone to stand up and provide the spark that could offer them at least a fighting chance in the dying minutes.

Midfielder Tristan Noack Hofmann was that man. With four points the difference and Arva’s season on the verge of coming to an abrupt end, Hoffman bundled his way through the Monaghan men’s defence and buried the ball to the net.

He had a hand to play in their second, game-winning goal moments later as well and suddenly Finbar O’Reilly’s side had their noses ahead at just the right time, securing their 24th championship victory on the trot.

Arva are the reigning All-Ireland Club junior champions and are now 60 minutes away from lifting the Ulster intermediate title, although Ballinderry stand in their way. Things couldn’t be much better around the club at the minute.

“Words can’t describe it honestly, the last couple of minutes, we really had the odds stacked against us,” said Hofmann after the full-time whistle.

“I don’t know how, somehow, some way, someone was looking down on us and thank God we just got across the line.”

Arva battled against the conditions in the opening period of Sunday’s showdown, scoring just twice, and with the breeze at their backs in the second period, it still took the Cavan champs all their time to find their feet and get back on track.

Barry Donnelly provided the assist for Hofmann’s major, while the pair linked up again for the second goal, with Hofmann playing provider this time around and Donnelly toe-poking the ball home to capture a famous win.

“The wind here today, you could only realise what it’s like if you’re on the field. It was such a big wind, I’d say it’s probably a 10-point breeze, I’ve never seen a breeze like it but thank God coming into the home stretch, we had it in our favour because we needed everything.

“Momentum’s a massive thing, even the goals today, stuff like that, momentum’s just such a massive thing, it’s such a massive factor.

“Barry’s a little genius, I don’t know how he got it across the line but he’s a genius, he’s unreal, so thankfully we got the job done. We want to keep going, it’s every footballer’s dream going to an Ulster final, so it’s a big one awaiting us now in two weeks.”

Right on the final whistle, the middle of the field in St Oliver Plunkett Park, Crossmaglen was awash with blue jerseys. Everyone in Arva congregated together to celebrate another historic milestone in the clubs history.

The faithful crew followed their team right to Croke Park last season, and no doubt they’ll pack out Healy Park in two weeks’ time.

“The people of Arva are just unbelievable, they follow us everywhere,” Hofmann continued.

“They’re the best supporters ever. They’ve just come out in so many big numbers and for them, we’re so thankful they do it for them. Hopefully now going into two weeks, hopefully we can bring another big performance.”