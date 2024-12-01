Sleacht Néill ratings: McGuigans and Ó Mianain to the fore

Oisin O’Doherty: Incredibly sharp and brave save to deny Niall Milligan when the Emmet’s were wobbling in the first half. Out really quick to deny Finn Turpin in the second. His puckouts found targets that just weren’t winning them. 8

Fionn McEldowney: The 18-year-old has no right having the composure he has. Whatever is coming down his channel, he’s gonna try and find the pass. Tom McGrattan’s physicality gave him bother defensively but he stood up. 7

Paul McNeill: Excellent defensive display against Daithi Sands. Really good recovery pace early on when he looked to have been caught. Couldn’t have done much about either of Sands’ two scores, one a turnover on a puckout and the other a brilliant point. 8

Conor McAllister: Picked out by his captain to lift the cup second, his recovery has been well-timed. Outside of sneaking in for a goal chance, Niall Milligan had limited influence. 7

Ruairi Ó Mianáin: Fine first half score. Couple of poor touches early in the second half that put his side under pressure, but came good with a storming finish. Two monster scores that tipped the balance, levelling and then putting Slaughtneil ahead on 57 minutes. 7.5

Conor Coyle: Given real trouble by Finn Turpin in the first half, especially in terms of Portaferry’s puckouts. Clawed his way into the battle, great ball that helped create the crucial second goal. 6.5

STAR MAN: Shane McGuigan: It was McGuigan’s drive that propelled Sleacht Néill to victory. Was involved in 1-6 of their tally, of which 1-3 was in the final quarter. Hit three points of his own. Huge effort that pushed them ahead on 53 minutes. 8.5

Jack Cassidy: Was going to be a struggle to replicate his semi-final heroics but even on a quieter night, still got three points from play. Missed a couple. 6.5

Meehaul McGrath: Had a couple of key interventions in the final quarter on a day that didn’t always go his way, with Matthew Conlan causing problems for the winners’ midfield. 6

Mark McGuigan: Got on ball early but was wasteful. Came with a leader’s performance in the second half though, providing the drive for their second goal, having a hand in 1-2, including a great piece of play for Rogers’ first score. 7

Sé McGuigan: Took his goal really well, having landed a well-taken and crucial point as the fightback began six minutes earlier. Won a free that O’Doherty pointed before half-time but gave two away as well. 6.5

Cormac O’Doherty: Seven points from 11 attempts on frees, including nailing one that he was given a chance to retake. Kept pretty quiet by Ronan Smyth in open play. 6.5

Eamon Cassidy: Struggled to get into it as Portaferry brought hellfire in the first half, the physicality of Darragh Mallon making life tough. Won one free that O’Doherty pointed. 6

Brendan Rogers: Finished the game off with the last score, his second of a quiet and frustrating evening. Played deep for most of it but wasn’t at himself, loose in possession. Twice gave the ball away for Portaferry scores. 6

Shéa Cassidy: Another who had a quiet evening, he did burst briefly into life when he got in behind for a well-taken goal that cut the gap to two. Well marshalled otherwise. 6

Subs

Gerald Bradley: Just a couple of late touches. 6