Resolution over Corrigan Park row moves a step closer

Antrim are due to face Armagh in mid-April. Picture by Seamus Loughran

ANTRIM’S championship meeting with Armagh has moved a step closer to taking place in Corrigan Park.

At a meeting between the counties and Ulster CCC this evening, Antrim nominated Corrigan Park as the venue for the game.

It’s understood that the provincial body took a step back from its position and placed the onus on Antrim to make sure the ground is up to scratch.

While there was no final decision taken, it represents a tentative step towards the game going ahead in Belfast.

A row had broken out last month when it emerged that Ulster Council wanted to stage the game elsewhere.

Traditionally the first team drawn out is at home in the Ulster SFC.

With Casement Park closed since 2013, Antrim are the only team in the last 15 years to have lost their home advantage.

But having hosted games against Cavan and Kildare at the St John’s ground in recent seasons, as well as the hurlers playing a number of home Liam MacCarthy matches, it was expected they would host Armagh.

Ulster Council issued a statement saying that its capacity of 4,000 would not accommodate the fixture.

“Therefore, Corrigan Park does not meet the required health and safety standard to accommodate this fixture,” a statement read.

Antrim’s players and management, however, had taken a firm public stance that they would not play the game anywhere other than Corrigan Park.

Captain Dermot McAleese told The Sunday Game that they were prepared to stand by the decision even if it meant their Tailteann Cup participation was threatened.

Armagh will face Andy McEntee’s men in what will be the opening defence of their All-Ireland title and the start of their pursuit for the missing piece of the jigsaw - a first Ulster title since 2008.

The Gaelic Players' Association (GPA), who backed Kildare’s ‘Newbridge or Nowhere’ campaign in 2018, say they have “been in contact with representatives from both squads and are continuing to liaise with them.”

The rules were subsequently changed by Congress following that row seven years ago that saw Kildare take a similar stance after being drawn at home to Mayo for an All-Ireland qualifier.

CCCC wanted to take the game elsewhere but Kildare, managed at the time by Cian O’Neill, held their ground. The game was eventually played in Newbridge and won by Kildare.