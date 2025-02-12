Padraig McGrogan boost for Derry as he makes playing return

Padraig McGrogan made his return to playing action at the weekend, playing 35 minutes of a challenge game against Fermanagh. Picture by Margaret McLaughlin

DERRY were given a boost at the weekend when Padraig McGrogan made his playing return after a ten-month layoff following his cruciate knee ligament tear.

The Newbridge man suffered the injury on April 25 last year, five days after his county’s Ulster SFC defeat by Donegal.

He missed the rest of the inter-county season and, more painfully as it turned out, his club’s incredible run to a first Derry SFC title since 1989, beating then-All-Ireland champions Glen in the final.

McGrogan had become a real mainstay in the Derry defence since the beginning of Rory Gallagher’s reign, growing into one of their most reliable and consistent performers.

He played 35 minutes of a challenge game against Fermanagh at the weekend as two fringe teams met, with the Oak Leafers running out comfortable winners.

Speaking after their defeat by Kerry in round two of the league, Paddy Tally said that McGrogan, Conor McCluskey and Niall Loughlin were all aiming for March returns to the team.

McGrogan’s return to competitive action might be a few weeks away yet but it’s a good sign for Derry, who are dealing with something of a defensive crisis.

Gareth McKinless became the latest ACL victim, suffering the tear before Ballinderry’s All-Ireland intermediate campaign through which he played before succumbing to the injury. The 2023 All-Star will miss the whole 2025 campaign, with his clubmate Niall O’Donnell also out for a lengthy spell after hamstring surgery.

Conor McCluskey missed the whole club championship and underwent groin surgery in the post-season, and his recovery is still ongoing.

With the retirement of Chrissy McKaigue, it has left Tally to start his reign with just two of the starting back six from their 2023 Ulster-winning campaign namely Eoin McEvoy and Conor Doherty.

Steelstown’s Donncha Gilmore played wing-back against Tyrone and Kerry in the opening two rounds of the league but he then suffered a shoulder injury on Sigerson duty with DCU three days after the Kerry game.

On Saturday evening, Derry host Galway in one of their two remaining home games knowing they realistically need a positive result if they are to claw their way out of relegation trouble.

They have Dublin, Donegal and Armagh all to play away from home, with Mayo coming to Celtic Park on St Patrick’s weekend for the Oak Leafers’ other home tie.