Inter-county players almost £4,000 out of pocket to play claims new GPA-commissioned report

THE average inter-county GAA player is out of pocket to the tune of £3,835 (€4,602) a year as a result of playing for their county, a new report commissioned by the GPA has claimed.

The report, Assessment of Economic and Social Impacts of Inter-County Gaelic Football, Camogie and Hurling Players in Ireland, says that owing to inflation not being matched by increases in expenses paid to players, they are £1,249 (€1,499) worse off than in 2018.

GPA chief executive Tom Parsons called on Croke Park to “seriously consider” the findings in the midst of ongoing negotiations over a new protocol agreement between the GAA and the players’ representative body.

The GPA are also “actively engaging with the government to enhance recognition” of the contribution made by players.

“While we welcome the increase in grant funding from €3 million to €5.6 million to address gender disparities, male player grants have remained stagnant at €1,470 per player since 2018, representing a 24% reduction since they were introduced in 2008, and now represent just a 1% return on Total Economic Impact,” said GPA Board of Directors Chairman Brian MacCraith.

“It is clear the Government must do more to recognise and support the vital role played by Gaelic players across all codes — Football, Hurling and Camogie. We look forward to engaging with ministers to push for greater State recognition of their contribution.”

The report claims that players are also experiencing a “€5,200 negative impact annually on their income” as a result of their inter-county activity.

