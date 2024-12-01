Ulster Club SHC final - how Portaferry players rated...

Portaferry forward Daithi Sands struggled to have an impact on Sunday's Ulster final. Picture by Margaret McLaughlin

Pearce Smyth: Puck outs were on point as Portaferry bamboozled Sleacht Néill in the first half. Could do little about either goal as the screw was finally turned. 6.5

Darragh Mallon: Barely gave Shea Cassidy a look-in for most of the game, making several crucial interventions. 7

Tom Murray: Produced a brilliant block on the line to stop McEldowney’s shot rippling the net near the end of the first half. Got on top of Eamon Cassidy before moving onto Rogers when the Sleacht Néill danger man moved inside. 7

Ronan Smyth: O’Doherty ran the show when these sides met two years ago, but Smyth was on top for most of the evening. 7

Barry Trainor: Found himself outnumbered for Sleacht Néill’s first goal, scored by Se McGuigan after a flowing move. Part of a dogged defensive display until pressure eventually told. 6.5

Caolan Taggart: One of the survivors from Portaferry’s sole Ulster triumph a decade ago. Operated mostly as a sweeper, always with one eye on Rogers. Paid closer attention to Se McGuigan in the second half – though not close enough as Cassidy bagged Sleacht Néill’s first goal. 6.5

Ciaran Milligan: Up for the physical battle from the off, and successfully curtailed Rogers’ influence as Portaferry got on top. Picked up a yellow card in the second half. 7

Matthew Conlan: Started like a steam train as Sleacht Néill were penned in, lashing over three first half scores, but faded a bit as the Derry men gathered momentum. 7.5

Shane Conlan: Gave away a fair bit of height, and a good few years, to Jack Cassidy - who was so dominant against Cushendall - and then McGrath as he and brother Matthew switched. Used his experience to good effect but couldn’t stop the tide in the second half. 6

Niall Fitzsimmons: A story of two halves. Powerful running and physicality set the first half tone and put Ó Mianáin on the back foot – but Ó Mianáin took over when it really mattered. 7

Finn Turpin: Got on a serious amount of ball in the first half as Portaferry’s clever puck-out strategy managed to isolate Turpin time and again. Was Portaferry’s main man at this point, though Coyle finished strongly. 7.5

Tom McGrattan: Dead-eyed from place balls, barring a couple late on, though found teenager McEldowney – dubbed ‘The Wasp’ – in close proximity all day. 6.5

Niall Milligan: Thankless task in the square at times, and got little change from McAllister. 6

Eoghan Sands: So often sets the tone for Portaferry – hence why he found Shane McGuigan for company. The Derry dual star was a clear winner in this battle. 6

Daithi Sands: Pace caused bother early on but, a point in either half aside, was well shackled by McNeill. 6

Substitutes

Conor Fay: Worked hard but the momentum was all with the Derry men by the time he entered the fray. 6

Cathal Coleman: Bagged Portaferry’s goal to breathe new life into their challenge, but it wasn’t enough in the end. 6.5

Padraig Doran: Not on long enough to be rated.