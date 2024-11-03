Ulster Club JHC: Wins for Ballela, Rasharkin, East Cavan Gaels and Ballinascreen as quarter-finals take place

Former Down star Johnny McCusker was a huge figure for Ballela in their win against Buncrana in the Ulster JHC quarter-final

Buncrana 0-10 Ballela 2-13

In hurling there is no substitute for sheer class - those wristy feints that separate artists from artisans.

Ballela had an edge in this department as they had a comprehensive win over a game but outgunned Buncrana side in O’Donnell Park Letterkenny.

The winners had a firm foundation as they eased to a 2-9 to 0-4 lead at the break, and while Buncrana added six points in the second half-but there was never any doubting the outcome of this encounter.

Goals from Niall Fegan and Kelvin Magee were key scores for the winners

Ex-Down star Johnny McCusker was a major figure for Ballela.

Dylan Duffy opened the scoring for Buncrana but Ballela hit back swiftly with a goal from Magee

Caolan O’Neill hit a fine point for Buncrana but Magee (0-2) and a Johnny McCusker free pushed Ballela Into a 1-3 to 0-2 after 17 minutes.

O’Neill responded again but Ballela hit back with a killer goal from Fagan who also converted a sideline with Owen McCreevy and McCusker tagging on more points as half-time beckoned and Conor Grant added a minor for Buncrana but Malachy Magee, John Haughey and Kevin Magee hit back in kind.

Malachy Magee hit the opening point of the second half-but Buncrana hit back with two pointed frees with Paul Tourish and Dylan Duffy adding two more to leave Ballela leading by 2-10 to 0-8.

McCusker and Tourish exchanged points and McCusker and David Carney finished the scoring for the winners as Buncrana captaind Conor Grant saw red.

Buncrana scorers: C O’Neill (0-4, 0-3 frees); C Grant( 0-1); D Duffy (0-2); P Tourish (0-2, 0-1 free); D Carey (0-1)

Ballela scorers: M Magee (0-6, 0-4 frees); K Magee (1-1); N Fegan (1-0); J Haughey (0-1); J McCusker (0-5, 0-4 frees)

Sean Treacy’s 0-13 Rasharkin 4-23

Rasharkin comfortably advanced through to the last four of Ulster Junior Hurling Championship, as they overpowered Sean Treacy’s and will now face East Cavan Gaels next weekend.

Sean Treacy’s came through the preliminary round where they defeated Erne Gaels, but the St Mary’s men offered a much stiffer challenge on Saturday afternoon.

From start to finish, the Antrim champions looked a step above their hosts and the firepower of captain Donagh Quigg, Conor McKillop and Conor McKeever, who all raised green flags, proved too strong.

Quigg hit a quickfire 1-1 to get the game up and running before Sean Treacy’s replied with points from Conor Carabine (free) and Anthony Carville. But the visiting side took complete control of the contest, hitting 0-6 on the bounce.

The aforementioned trio all split the posts in that period, while Carville pulled one back for the Lurgan men. Any hopes of a revival were blown away as McKeever, who finished with 1-10, claimed the second three-pointer of the day.

The game had already gone away from Sean Treacy’s before the short whistle sounded, with 17-points separating the sides when halftime did arrive.

Things only worsened for the Lurgan team after the turnaround, with Quigg grabbing another goal.

Carabine, Carvill and Reece Magee continued to carry the fight for the men in maroon, but they were battling against a formidable blue and yellow tide.

McKillop added another goal at the end of the third quarter, as Rasharkin ran out convincing 22-point winners.

Sean Treacy’s Scorers: C Carabine (0-5, 0-4 frees), A Carville (0-4), R Magee (0-3), N Corey (0-1)

Rasharkin Scorers: C McKeever (1-10, 0-7 frees), D Quigg (2-3), C McKillop (1-4), S Hasson (0-2), C McFerran (0-2), C Henderson (0-1), B O’Neill (0-1).

Ballinascreen 3-33 v 1-07 Inniskeen

Derry’s Ballinascreen convincingly won out over Monaghan’s Inniskeen Grattan’s at Celtic Park.

‘Screen finished bottom of their group in the Derry SHC, only managing a draw against Lavey in their three games.

St Colm’s went into the half up handsomely by 13 points against the runners-up in the Monaghan SHC.

In the second half, the Derry side scored 2-17 whilst restricting the visitors to just four points.

East Cavan Gaels 6-10 v 1-14 St Enda’s, Omagh

Cavan’s senior hurling champions East Cavan Gaels made easy work of their Tyrone opposition at Kingspan Breffini Park.

East Cavan Gaels showcased to the province that they have the ability to compete with their fellow Ulster sides.

A historic day for maiden Cavan Senior Hurling Champions East Cavan Gaels as they secured an impressive victory over Tyrone champions Omagh in Kingspan Breffni on Saturday.

Conditions were fair in what was an absorbing fixture with the Cavanmen hitting 2-03 in the third quarter while holding an impressive defensive line to hold off a late visitor onslaught.

Nicky Kenny opened the scoring and eventually topped the scoring on the day with 1-5.

Next up see the Gaels play Antrim JHC champions Rasharkin next week in the Ulster JHC semi-finals.