Ulster Club JHC: Sean Treacy’s too strong for understrength Erne Gaels

AIB Ulster Club JHC: Erne Gaels, Belleek (Fermanagh) 1-5 Sean Treacy’s Lurgan (Armagh) 1-13

Sean Treacy’s greater experience and accuracy were key factors in their win over a understrength Erne Gaels side before a big crowd in drizzly conditions in Belleek on Saturday.

They were worthy winners, but Belleek will rue 14 wides, many from scorable position and being forced to play without their three top stars, Ultan O’Reilly, Odhran Johnson and Padraig Johnson who were needed for Sunday’s rearranged senior county football final clash with Enniskillen Gaels.

The wristy stickwork of the likes of player of the match Conor Carabine, who finished with 1-5, Reece Magee and the craft and experience of Kane Laverty and Tom McKavanagh were crucial in this win.

The Gaels had a bright start but hit two wides in as many minutes.

But Treacy’s got a great fillip when a long range free from Carabine somehow ended up in the back of the Erne Gaels net.

That goal gave the winners a platform they were never to lose although Erne Gaels, inspired by Eamon Óg McGee, Thomas Burns and Cahir McManus carved out many chances but hit eight wides in that first half.

Treacy’s were more economical as Reece Magee and Cormac Daly swapped points to leave the Armagh champions leading by 1-2 to 0-1 I in a low scoring first half.

Cormac Daly was on target from frees for the home side as Carabine, McGee and McKavanagh pushed the winners to a 1-6 to 0-2 at the break.

The home side got the first two scores of the second half from Shea McElroy and Cormac Daly.

But that was as close as they could get against a well marshalled Treacy’s defence who lost centre-back Casey Laverty to a straight red card midway through the second half.

Belleek exerted considerable pressure but could not convert and were repeatedly caught on the counter- attack.

Treacy’s also brought on a number of subs who made a difference.

Carabine, McKavanagh, McGee, Kane Laverty and sub, Patrick Kane tagged on points.

Belleek did get a well worked goal five minutes from time when McManus set up Thomas Burns who cooly netted.

But they were not able to build on their three pointer as Treacy’s held out for a deserved victory and now face Antrim’s St Mary’s, Rasharkin in the quarter-finals.