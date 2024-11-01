The 2024 PwC GAA/GPA Hurling Allstars revealed as All-Ireland champions Clare lead the way

Clare's Shane O'Donnell (right) was named Hurler of the Year an picks up his third successive All-Star award, while Cork's Robert Downey is honoured for the first time at centre-back

Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Hardly a match goes by when the 35-year-old doesn’t make at least a couple of spectacular saves and 2024 was no different as he claimed his third Allstar award. The Effin man made crucial interventions throughout the Munster championship, particularly in the final win over Clare, which saw him claim his seventh provincial medal. Though they eventually fell short, Limerick had Quaid to thank for keeping them in the All-Ireland semi-final against Cork.

Adam Hogan (Clare)

Showed his best form under the immense pressure of the biggest moments. Recovered from allowing Eoin Cody to score a wonder goal in the All-Ireland semi-final to shut down the Kilkenny star, a key battle won as Clare mounted their second-half comeback. Then in the final he blotted out Cork’s Alan Connolly with a display of huge discipline after being shown a yellow card in the first half. Collects his first All-Star a week after helping Feakle win their first Clare senior title for more than 36 years.

Eoin Downey (Cork)

Full-back had become something of a problem position for Cork but the defensive square appears to be secure for the foreseeable future with the presence of 21-year-old Glen Rovers man Downey, who wins his first All-Star. An All-Ireland U20 winner in 2023, he was hauled off in the first half of the round robin clash with Limerick after picking up an early yellow card but returned for the clash with Tipperary and never looked back. Brilliantly shackled Seamus Flanagan when Cork stunned Limerick in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Dan Morrissey (Limerick)

The epitome of an unflappable presence in the full-back line, the Ahane man was excellent throughout the Treatymen’s run to a sixth successive provincial title. Morrissey has been there for all of those and picks up his second consecutive All-Star, and fourth overall after previously being honoured in 2018 at wing-back and 2020. Positionally astute, and superb under an aerial bombardment, the 31-year-old has, later in his career, developed into one of the best full-backs in the game.

Limerick's Dan Morrissey wins his fourth All-Star in 2024 (seamus loughran)

David McInerney (Clare)

One of four survivors from Clare’s Liam MacCarthy win in 2013, the same year the Tulla man won his only previous All-Star, McInerney missed matches in Munster through injury and had a difficult time with Gearoid Hegarty in the final but, before snuffing out Declan Dalton in the decider, put Clare on his back in their stirring semi-final comeback win over Kilkenny. He kept Adrian Mullen in check and secured every bit of ball that came near him down the final stretch.

Robert Downey (Cork)

His move to centre-back was arguably the most important one Cork made all summer. He shored up a problem position for the Rebels with Ciaran Joyce injured and, like his brother Eoin behind him, grew in stature throughout the season. His display against Limerick’s half-forward line in the All-Ireland semi-final was one of the best of the year, while his spectacular goal early in the All-Ireland final was one of the moments of the season. Wins his first All-Star.

Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

The Kildimo-Pallaskenry man was a controversial nominee for Hurler of the Year after he received a two-year suspended sentence in March following for violent disorder at a nightclub in 2019. Then in September he was convicted of dangerous driving, a conviction he is appealing. On the pitch, his influence was such that Cork’s semi-final gameplan was focussed on keeping the ball away from him. That it resulted in Limerick’s first knockout Championship defeat since 2019 is telling. This is his fifth All-Star.

Tony Kelly captained Clare to the All-Ireland SHC title this year (seamus loughran)

Tony Kelly (Clare)

Surgery on an ankle injury at the end of 2023 meant the Ballyea man didn’t appear for Clare until the Championship and didn’t start until the Munster final. Truthfully didn’t fully get to the pitch of the Championship until deep into the semi-final against Kilkenny, but once he did the Clare captain looked every bit the only hurler to be named young player and player of the year, in 2013. The 1-4 he scored in the All-Ireland final, every score a jaw-dropper, will live forever. This is his fifth All-Star.

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)

The relentlessly beating heart of the Rebels, the Charleville man was hurling’s all-rounder of the year. Fitzgibbon was Cork’s first and best option for starting attacks from puckouts to midfield – and for finishing them too. The Championship’s highest pointscorer from play, he got 24, and was the stuff of nightmares for Limerick in their two defeats, scoring 0-5 in the Munster match and dominating the play in the All-Ireland semi-final with his searing pace. This is his second All-Star following his win six years ago.

David Fitzgerald (Clare)

Brilliant throughout the League, he was Clare’s best player, probably the best in the entire competition, as the Banner men lifted the Division One title. The Inagh-Kilnamona man didn’t quite maintain those heights when it came to Championship time, but still ended up the top scorer from play, finishing with 2-21. Won a tonne of ball in the All-Ireland final and, while he didn’t have one of better days in front of the posts, still scored 0-3. Adds to his previous All-Star win in 2022.

Darragh Fitzgibbon enjoyed a brilliant 2024 for Cork and was nominated for Hurler of the Year (seamus loughran)

Shane Barrett (Cork)

The Blarney may stepped up to fulfil his potential in 2024, becoming a buzzing presence around the Cork half-forward line and giving opposition defences, already busy trying to pin down Darragh Fitzgibbon, another pacy, sharp space finder and score-getter to worry about. Finished the Championship with 2-18, all of it from play, was good in the final and exceptional in the semi when ran Limerick legend Declan Hannon ragged across Croke Park. This is his first All-Star.

Seamus Harnedy (Cork)

One of Cork’s veterans from the 2013 All-Ireland final replay loss to Clare – in which he scored a goal – the St Ita’s man rolled back the years this season to claim his third All-Star. A constant scoring threat throughout the Championship for Pat Ryan’s side, he showed his big-game ability with superb displays in the memorable Munster Championship win over Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, scoring 1-2, and with 0-4 tallies in both the All-Ireland win over the Shannonsiders and the final defeat to Clare.

Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick)

The 2020 Hurler of the Year experienced a dip in form in 2023 to the extent he was the only member of Limerick’s All-Ireland final team to miss out on an All-Star nomination. But the St Patrick’s man roared back in 2024, his power and skill evident throughout Limerick’s campaign. A magnet for puckouts combined with the ability to finish from anywhere, his man-of-the-match display in the Munster final win over Clare was the high point of a season that sees him collect his fourth All-Star.

Shane O’Donnell (Clare)

Eleven years after his blistering hat-trick propelled Clare to their previous Liam MacCarthy triumph, the Eire Og star was the fulcrum of the Banner attack through their memorable title run. Time and again he stretched defences to their limits and made a big contribution at a crucial juncture. One of those was with Cork seven points up in the first half of the All-Ireland final. One brilliant for an Aidan McCarthy goal then two points himself in the space of four minutes set Clare on their way.

Mark Rodgers (Clare)

Last season’s Young Hurler of the Year stepped up another level this season to become one of Clare’s most reliable forwards. The Scariff man took on the free-taking duties for Brian Lohan’s side when necessary and made provincial Championship match-winning contributions in the one-point provincial victory over Waterford (1-4) and both dramatic victories over Cork. He followed his 1-6 in Munster with a superb 1-3 from play in the All-Ireland final. This is his first All-Star.