St Patrick’s, Maghera win fourth successive Corn Eimhear title

Corn Eimhear final

St Patrick’s, Maghera 3-15

St Killian’s, Garron Tower 2-8

ST Patrick’s, Maghera collected Corn Eimhear for the fourth year in succession in Portglenone last night, racing into an early lead against St Killian’s in a repeat of last year’s decider.

Player-of-the-match Emma Quinn did some of the damage in the first quarter with her accuracy from the dead ball, but Brianna Donaghy’s goal in the 15th minute brought Maghera’s total to 1-5 and their opponents hadn’t raised a flag.

That began to change slightly with Eva McNeill delivering four points from frees during the second quarter, but Quinn with a goal in the 23rd minute kept her side well in control until Dervla McMullan kicked an injury-time goal for St Killian’s.

That was cancelled within a minute of the re-start with a third goal for St Patrick’s, this time from the stick of Róisín McAtamney. Although the score was now 3-8 to 1-5, the Tower refused to give in and Laoiseach McNaughton sent Eva McNeill through for a superb finish.

St Killian’s kept pressing during the final quarter, but Maghera’s defence was tight and at the other end they broke for points to put the game beyond the Antrim school.

The winners now have 15 titles, one behind neighbours St Mary’s, Magherafelt, and they will hope to add national honours after Christmas in the All-Ireland series.

St Patrick’s E Quinn 1-7 (0-6f); B Donaghy & R McAtamney 1-0 each; R McNally 0-3; A McWilliams, A O’Loughlin, G McCartney, C Roche & E Bradley 0-1 each

St Killian’s E McNeill 1-7 (0-7f); D McMullan 1-0; C Thompson 0-1f