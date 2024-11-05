St Patrick’s, Maghera look to turn the tables on St Killian’s in Corn Eimhear decider

Caoimhe Roche of St Patrick's, Maghera in action against Tara Kelly of St Mary's, Magherafelt during the semi final at Slaughtneil. Picture: Margaret McLaughlin

Corn Eimhear final

St Patrick’s, Maghera v St Killian’s, Garron Tower (Wednesday, Portglenone, 6pm)

ALTHOUGH they lost narrowly to Wednesday’s opponents in a group game nearly a month ago, St Patrick’s, Maghera are firm favourites to land a fourth successive Corn Eimhear title.

The reigning champions edged out St Killian’s in a dramatic sevens final at the end of September and went on to collect the national title, the Purcell Cup, two weeks later. Central to that success were five players who started in last year’s 2-15 to 2-6 win over the Tower at the Dub Arena.

Goalie Karen Birt from Lavey and the Swatragh quartet of Eimear Conway, Emma Quinn, Róisín McAtamney and Aoife McWilliams all hold down central positions in the team.

Quinn and Conway have featured regularly for their club’s senior team and both played in the Derry senior final a few weeks ago when the Davitts wrestled the title from Slaughtneil’s grasp.

St Killian’s forward Eva McNeill has also featured in the Antrim senior championship for Cushendall and last month was awarded a schools’ All-Star, the youngest recipient in this year’s selection.

In total the Tower have nine girls who played in last year’s decider, including goalie Laoiseach McNaughton, who is now playing outfield and scored a goal and a point in her team’s semi-final victory over St Louis’, Ballymena on Monday.

Emma Quinn and Róisín McAtamney were the goalscorers in Maghera’s 2-10 to 0-10 semi-final win over St Mary’s, Magherafelt.

Both semi-finals were dogged encounters, but the decider promises to be more open, similar to the group game between the pair that ended 4-12 to 4-11.

If St Killian’s repeat that result, they will have captured the school’s first-ever title at this level in their third final. However, Maghera seem to be getting stronger in each game this year and can lift their 15th title.