St Patrick’s, Maghera into another Corn Eimhear final

Emma Quinn of St Patrick's, Maghera with Aoibh Shivers of St Mary's, Magherafelt during the Corn Eimhear semi-final in Slaughtneil on Thursday. Picture: Margaret McLaughlin

Corn Eimhear semi-final

St Patrick’s, Maghera 2-10

St Mary’s, Magherafelt 0-10

TWO goals in the opening half in windswept Slaughtneil were the key scores as St Patrick’s, Maghera stayed on course for a fourth successive Corn Eimhear camogie title.

Maghera opted to play against the breeze in the opening half, but those goals from Róisín McAtamney and Emma Quinn meant that they turned around on equal terms, 2-2 to 0-8.

Eva Forbes was the main scorer for St Mary’s, hitting the target on five occasions, with Ellen Cullen chipping in with two points.

But the goals hurt them and despite a brilliant performance from goalkeeper Gráinne Doherty and a huge effort all over the pitch, they could only move the scoreboard forward twice in the second half.

Maghera went ahead with a Caoimhe Roche point and Emma Quinn, who played in Swatragh’s senior club success last Saturday, kept tagging on points to keep the Convent chasing the game.

St Patrick’s E Quinn 1-4 (0-3f); R McAtamney 1-1; G McCartney 0-2; C Roche, Ríonach McNally & A McWilliams 0-1 each

St Mary’s E Forbes 0-7 (0-4f); E Cullen 0-2; C McErlean 0-1

Corn Eimhear quarter-final

Cross & Passion, Ballycastle 5-8 St Louis’, Ballymena 5-12

ST Louis’ came from 3-3 to 0-3 down after 15 minutes of their quarter-final with Cross & Passion in Ballycastle to set up the second semi-final with unbeaten St Killian’s.

Ballycastle hit the front with a goal in the ninth minute from Teagan Cassidy, quickly followed by a brace from Eimear McCaughan.

However, two goals from Aedin Vallely coming into the break closed the gap significantly and the teams turned around at 3-7 to 2-5.

Vallely completed her hat-trick a minute into the second half and Eimear McCloskey fired over two points to level the game. But 10 minutes in, Eimear McCaughan also completed her hat-trick and Teagan Cassidy then goaled as CPC moved into a lead of 5-7 to 3-10.

However, Ballymena dominated the last quarter and a goal from Cliodhna McKeever was followed by a fourth from player-of-the-match Vallely and they held on for victory with Caoilfhionn McShane the only Ballycastle scorer over the final 20 minutes.

CPC E McCaughan 3-3; T Cassidy 2-1; A McAlister, L McBride & C McShane 0-1 each

St Louis’ A Vallely 4-0; C McKeever 1-3; E McCloskey 0-6; A McGilligan 0-3

Dr Cunningham Cup semi-final

St Dominic’s, Belfast 4-12 Our Lady’s, Newry 3-11

LAST year’s beaten finalists St Dominic’s, Belfast are back in the final and chasing the new Dr Cunningham Cup after seeing off the challenge of Our Lady’s, Newry yesterday in Aghaderg.

Goals from Aoife McGivern and Amelie Annett gave the Falls’ Road school the perfect start and they led by 2-4 to 0-1 after 15 minutes. Jessica McCreesh kept Our Lady’s in touch, scoring all six of their first-half points.

When Aislinn Byrne goaled it brought the gap down to a point. However late points from Aoife Fitzsimons and Cliona McGinley left a goal between the sides at the change of ends.

Although McCreesh got the second half scoring started with an early point, St Dominic’s took charge with a goal and five points before Newry got their next score. The goal came from Ríonach McElhatton, who got on the end of a long ball and whipped it to the net.

However, Our Lady’s got back into contention with a goal from Ella Mae Fallon and pulled the gap down to 3-10 to 2-8 with seven minutes left.

However, Aoife Fitzsimons sealed victory with a late goal and a point before Faye McCreesh fired home a consolation goal.

For St Dominic’s, Aoife Fitzsimons, Amelie Annett, Amy Gault and Erin Stewart were excellent, while Jessica McCreesh made a big contribution for Our Lady’s, supported by Caoimhe McConville in defence and Clodagh O’Donnell at midfield.

St Dominic’s A Fitzsimons 1-8; A McGivern 1-2; A Annett & R McElhatton 1-0 each; C McGinley & A Gault 0-1 each

Our Lady’s A Byrne 1-3; EM Fallon & F McCreesh 1-0 each; J McCreesh 0-9