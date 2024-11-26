St Killian’s set up repeat Mageean Cup final clash with Cross & Passion

St Killian's and Garron Tower will meet again in the Danske Bank Mageean Cup final after semi-final wins this week

Danske Bank Mageean Cup semi-final

St Killian’s, Garron Tower 2-17 St Louis, Ballymena 3-10

IT will be a repeat of last year’s Danske Bank Mageean Cup final on Friday week at the Dub after St Killian’s, Garron Tower did just about enough in Cushendall on Tuesday afternoon to join Monday’s semi-final winners Cross & Passion, Ballycastle in the decider.

Both teams had a nervous start with their first-touch off and plenty of difficulty in keeping footing on a wet sod. Indeed, overall the first half was low-key, but things livened up after the break and there was a number of outstanding scores and passing movements during that period.

A goal from Caleb Smith in the 10th minute put St Louis’ ahead and their goalkeeper Caolán McFerran brought off a fine save to deny Thomas McLaughlin shortly after.

McLaughlin, who was in goals last year, was the focal point of the Garron Tower attack and by the 20th minute he had added two frees to a 65 from Charlie McAuley and a beautiful opening score from Callagh Mooney to tie the teams at 1-1 to 0-4.

Two excellent points from Jack Martin and one in reply from Oran McCambridge meant that St Louis’ led by a point with 27 minutes gone. However, the Tower finished the half strongly to take a 1-7 to 1-3 lead at the break.

McLaughlin pointed a free and then pulled a ground ball one-handed to the net after good approach work from Callum McIlwaine and Callagh Mooney. McCambridge tagged on a point and was involved in a good move on the left wing that sent Canice McIntosh into the clear. However, McFerran got down well to deny him a goal.

From the throw-in Jack Martin sped down the centre for a point inside 12 seconds and it set the tone for the second half.

It was St Killian’s who grabbed the initiative, however, with Callum McIlwaine pointing and then taking a centre from Mooney on the run to hammer the sliotar to the Ballymena net and make it 2-8 to 1-4.

St Louis quickly got themselves back into the game with two frees from Fionntan Bradley and then a goal from Luke McFerran after a great diagonal ball from Sean McDermott.

The teams traded points during the middle part of the second half and with 10 minutes to go, St Killian’s were 2-12 to 2-9 ahead. It looked like game over then when McLaughlin (two frees), Canice McIntosh and player-of-the-match Callagh Mooney stretched their advantage to seven points with five minutes to go.

However, a point followed by a goal, both from Fionntán Bradley frees, opened the door once more for St Louis’ and the game was still in the melting pot until Charlie McAuley’s long-range free, his third of the match, went over for the insurance point.

St Killian’s B Duncan, C McNaughton, C Ward, C McCann,

A McCambridge, C McAuley (0-3 frees), J Scullion, A Campbell,

C Mooney (0-3), C McIntosh (0-1), C McIlwaine (1-2), O McCambridge (0-2), N McLaughlin, T McLaughlin (1-6, 0-5 frees), C Leech.

Sub M Furey for N McLaughlin (42)

St Louis’ C McFerran, A Doherty, S Óg Blaney, R McClements,

D Kinsella, D McKay, S McDermott, J Martin (0-4), T Bonnes,

L McFerran (1-0), D McLarnon, F Bradley (1-5, 1-4 frees), J McAlonan, C Smith (1-1), J McGarry

Subs C Cunning for R McClements (41), C McCollum for D McLarnon (45), E Curry for J McAlonan (45), G McFadden for D Kinsella (55)

Referee Colm McDonnell