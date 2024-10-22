St Killian’s, Garron Tower pull away late on for Mageean Cup victory

St Patrick's, Maghera's Tiernan McHugh in action against Callagh Mooney of St Killian's, Garron Tower at Pairc Mhuire, Cushendall. Picture: John McIlwaine

Danske Bank Mageean Cup Group B, round three

St Killian’s, Garron Tower 3-12

St Patrick’s, Maghera 1-13

A STRONG start and a kick to the finish line were enough to see St Killian’s pass the Maghera test in Cushendall.

It means that there will now be a Derry derby for the first time in the competition, with Maghera set to face Gaelcholáiste Dhoire, while holders St Killian’s will be taking on St Mary’s CBGS, Belfast, in the quarter finals immediately after the midterm break.

Cross & Passion, Ballycastle and St Louis’, Ballymena had already qualified for the semis by topping the groups.

The Tower took charge of the game within a couple of minutes of Kevin B Mullan getting Maghera out of the blocks with a point. Oisín Gillan levelled and Oran McCambridge hit the net.

By the 11th minute, St Killian’s had bagged a second goal, this time Dylan McLaughlin finishing the move to put them 2-3 to 0-2 up.

Rian Collins, with the first of his seven frees, and Daithí McCloskey responded, but Michael Furey grabbed a third Tower goal and they seemed to be moving in overdrive.

That momentum suddenly changed, however, and late points from Collins, Darragh O’Neill and Daithí McCloskey closed the gap to 3-6 to 0-8 by the break.

Maghera’s revival continued on the re-start and a series of points complimented by a goal from McCloskey 15 minutes in and there was just a point between the teams with 10 to go.

Callum McIlwaine kick-started St Killian’s with their first point of the half in the 54th minute and they quickly made the game safe with further scores from John Scullion, Thomas McLaughlin and subs Christopher Leech and Canice McIntosh.

St Killian’s O McCambridge 1-2; M Furry & D McNaughton 1-0 each; C McIlwaine & C Mooney 0-2 each; J Scullion, C McAuley, O Gillan, T McLaughlin, C McIntosh & C Leech 0-1 each

St Patrick’s R Collins 0-7f; D McCloskey 1-2; C McKaigue (65), KB Mullan, D O’Neill & C Quinn 0-1 each