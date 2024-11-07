St Killian’s, Garron Tower power past St Mary’s, Belfast into Mageean Cup semi-final

Joe McKay (centre) was among the goals as St Killian's beat St Mary's comfortably. Picture: John McIlwaine

Danske Bank Mageean Cup quarter-final

St Killian’s, Garron Tower 5-21 St Mary’s CBGS, Belfast 1-10

HOLDERS St Killian’s, Garron Tower laid down a strong marker that the Danske Bank Mageean Cup will be difficult to get back from them with this comfortable quarter-final win over St Mary’s CBGS, Belfast in Ahoghill.

The Antrim coast side took control of the tie from the off with points from Thomas McLaughlin (free) Callum McIlwaine and Callagh Mooney before Sean Óg McLaren pointed his first free. These four players went on to dominate the scoring with McLaren ploughing a lone furrow for the Glen Road side.

He buried a 25-metre free in the ninth minute, but St Mary’s held the lead for less than a minute, with Mooney bagging the Tower’s first goal. The McLaughlin brothers then hit six points without reply, all from open play and all finished with style. Thomas scored four and Nicholas two.

By half-time, St Killian’s had opened a gap of 1-12 to 1-5 with Caolán Wilson St Mary’s only support for McLaren frees.

Thomas McLaughlin added a point on the re-start before sub Joseph McKay was sent through on goal. His shot was well saved by Eoin Millar, but Nicholas McLaughlin batted home the rebound.

Although McLaren and Wilson replied with points, Callum McIlwaine fired home a third goal for the Tower after Nicholas McLaughlin’s shot came off a post.

Thomas McLaughlin then batted home a fourth goal after 48 minutes and McKay added the fifth less than 60 seconds later.

The holders are now through to a semi-final meeting with St Louis’, Ballymena, a repeat of the 2022 final which the Ballymena side won with two late goals.

St Killian’s T McLaughlin 1-8 (0-3f); C McIlwaine 1-4; C Mooney & N McLaughlin 1-2 each; J McKay 1-0; D McLaughlin & C McIntosh 0-2 each; C McAuley 0-1 free.

St Mary’s S Óg McLaren 1-7f; C Wilson 0-2, O Boyd 0-1