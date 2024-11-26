St Killian’s can take advantage of St Louis' rustiness in Mageean Cup semi-final

Fintan Bradley St Louis', Ballymena will be the man to watch for St Killian's, Garron Tower in Wednesday's Mageean Cup showdown. Picture: Aaron Alatas

Danske Bank Mageean Cup semi-final

St Killian’s, Garron Tower v St Louis, Ballymena

(Wednesday, Portglenone, 6pm)

THE last two winners of the Danske Bank Mageean Cup collide under lights in Portglenone on Wednesday evening for the right to meet Cross & Passion, Ballycastle in this year’s decider.

St Killian’s, Garron Tower are hoping to make a third successive final for the first time since the early 1990s, while St Louis’, Ballymena are out to repeat their win over their neighbours from the east coast in the 2022 final.

Goalkeeper Caolán McFerran and Seán Óg Blaney are the only two St Louis’ survivors from that game at the Dub, while Callagh Mooney started for St Killian’s and Colla Ward and Callum McIlwaine came on as subs.

Not surprisingly, all five have played key roles this year.

St Louis’ topped their group with three victories and by-passed the quarter-final stage, but the strength of their group was illustrated by the results in those quarter-finals, with both St Mary’s CBGS, Belfast and Gaelcholáiste Dhoire comprehensively defeated by St Killian’s and St Patrick’s, Maghera respectively.

Both quarter-finall winners a fortnight ago stepped up on their intensity levels from their group game against each other in Cushendall and there’s a feeling that St Louis’ will also need to step up a couple of gears this evening.

Fintan Bradley and Luke McFerran have emerged as the key players for them and the former will be very familiar to the Tower boys, as he togs out with many of them on the Cushendall club team.

McFerran didn’t play in a couple of the school games as he was then on the fringes of the Dunloy senior squad.

St Killian’s centre-half back Charlie McAuley came on as a second-half substitute for Cushendall in the epic Ulster Club senior semi-final against Slaughtneil, while Callum McIlwaine was on the Glenariffe team that reached the Antrim intermediate team.

Last year, Joseph McLaughlin was the talisman up front for the Tower and his two younger brothers – Thomas and Nicholas – were on fire in this year’s quarter-final with a combined two goals and 10 points.

This has the potential to be a high-scoring shoot-out, such is the talent in each forward line, and it could well come down to how each defence holds together.

St Killian’s proved in the quarter-final that they were ready for knock-out hurling. After a month without a game, St Louis will have to hit the ground running.

The Tower might just shade it.