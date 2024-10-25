St Columba’s, Stranorlar into Junior Medallion Shield final

Junior Medallion Shield (camogie) semi-final

St Columba’s, Stranorlar 1-10 Breifne College, Cavan 0-3

ST Columba’s, Stranorlar are through to their first-ever Junior Medallion Shield final after a semi-final win over Breifne College, Cavan in Bawnacre.

The Donegal girls took control in the first half with a goal from Allison Tourish. She was also among the points as her team built up an interval lead of 1-5 to 0-2.

The second half was more about consolidating their position with points from Eimear Whyte and free-taker Tourish, while Breifne managed just another point - from Gráinne Casey.

Casey excelled, along with Isla Hughes, Lucy Cosgrove, Faith Dunne, Katie Mai and Chloe Connolly, but Stranorlar’s overall team play got them through to a final date with St Patrick’s, Dungiven after mid-term.

Scorers

St Columba’s A Tourish 1-6, E Whyte 0-3, P Rushe 0-1

Breifne G Casey 0-2, C Connolly 0-1