St Columba’s, Stranorlar into Junior Medallion Shield final

St Patrick’s, Dungiven will be their opponents next month

St Columba's, Stranorlar
The St Columba's, Stranorlar panel
By Séamas McAleenan

Junior Medallion Shield (camogie) semi-final

St Columba’s, Stranorlar 1-10 Breifne College, Cavan 0-3

ST Columba’s, Stranorlar are through to their first-ever Junior Medallion Shield final after a semi-final win over Breifne College, Cavan in Bawnacre.

The Donegal girls took control in the first half with a goal from Allison Tourish. She was also among the points as her team built up an interval lead of 1-5 to 0-2.

The second half was more about consolidating their position with points from Eimear Whyte and free-taker Tourish, while Breifne managed just another point - from Gráinne Casey.

Casey excelled, along with Isla Hughes, Lucy Cosgrove, Faith Dunne, Katie Mai and Chloe Connolly, but Stranorlar’s overall team play got them through to a final date with St Patrick’s, Dungiven after mid-term.

Scorers

St Columba’s A Tourish 1-6, E Whyte 0-3, P Rushe 0-1

Breifne G Casey 0-2, C Connolly 0-1